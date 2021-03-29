 
Zebra Technologies Honored With 5-Star Rating in the 2021 CRN Partner Program Guide

Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ZBRA), an innovator at the front line of business with solutions and partners that deliver a performance edge, is being acknowledged by CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, in its 2021 Partner Program Guide. This annual guide provides a conclusive list of the most distinguished partner programs from leading technology companies that provide products and services through the IT Channel. The 5-Star rating is awarded to an exclusive group of companies that offer solution providers the best of the best, going above and beyond in their partner programs.

Zebra’s PartnerConnect program is focused on opportunity, profitability and simplicity. It addresses the needs of resellers, independent software vendors (ISVs), system integrators (SIs) and distributors who can differentiate themselves while being rewarded for commitment, competency and performance. Last year, Zebra further enhanced its program by revamping its RFID specialization and adding more focused programs designed to target specific technologies, vertical or market segments such as managed print services (MPS), small- and medium-sized business (SMB), public sector, and tablets.

“Zebra is honored to receive this year’s CRN 5-Star rating and will continue to build on the success of our award-winning PartnerConnect program to help support our global partner community and the expanding needs of our customers,” said Bill Cate, Vice President of Global Channel Strategy, Program and Operations, Zebra Technologies. “The channel is a critical route to market for Zebra, and we remain committed to innovating and delivering industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our shared customers make business-critical decisions.”

Given the importance of IT vendor channel programs, CRN develops its annual Partner Program Guide to provide the channel community with a detailed look at the partner programs offered by IT manufacturers, software developers, service companies, and distributors. Vendor scores are based on investments in program offerings, partner profitability, partner training, education and support, marketing programs and resources, sales support, and communication.

“As innovation continues to fuel the speed and intricacy of technology, solution providers need partners that can keep up and support their developing business,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “CRN’s 2021 Partner Program Guide gives insight into the strengths of each organization’s program to recognize those that continually support and push positive change inside the IT channel.”

The 2021 Partner Program Guide will be featured in the April 2021 issue of CRN and online at www.CRN.com/PPG.

ABOUT ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare, public sector and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, Zebra delivers industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions to enable every asset and worker to be visible, connected and fully optimized. The company’s market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care. In 2020, Zebra made Forbes Global 2000 list for the second consecutive year and was listed among Fast Company’s Best Companies for Innovators. For more information, visit www.zebra.com or sign up for news alerts. Participate in Zebra’s Your Edge blog, follow the company on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook, and check out our Story Hub: Zebra Perspectives.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by nearly 40 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

Follow The Channel Company: Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

