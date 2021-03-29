 
checkAd

G Mining Ventures Provides Corporate Update Dušan Petković Appointed to Executive Team

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
29.03.2021, 15:45  |  42   |   |   

BROSSARD, Québec, March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- G Mining Ventures Corp. (the “Corporation”) (TSX-V: GMIN) announces the resignation of Dušan Petković from its Board of Directors, effective March 25, 2021, and his appointment to the newly-created role of Vice President, Corporate Development & Investor Relations, effective April 6, 2021. Mr. Petković is a highly accomplished investment professional with extensive experience in the metals and mining sector.

Mr. Petković joins the Corporation from Sprott Resource Lending Corp. (“Sprott”), where he is Principal, Private Debt. Over the last 10 years, he has been responsible for the origination, structuring, and investment management of bespoke financing transactions for companies in the mining sector. Prior to Sprott, he spent time in mining investment banking, advising on IPOs, equity issuance and M&A. Mr. Petković earned a Bachelor of Commerce Degree from Western University and is a CFA charterholder.

Louis-Pierre Gignac, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Corporation, commented: “We are very pleased to welcome Dušan to the G Mining Ventures executive team. Being a well-funded, acquisition oriented enterprise, his wealth of capital markets experience will support the Corporation’s targeted transformation into a multi-asset developer and producer. We look forward to his contribution as part of our leadership team.”

About G Mining Ventures Corp.

The Corporation is a mineral exploration company which has been, up to now, focused on the exploration and development of the Cameron Lake Property, located in the west-central part of Québec. As disclosed in the October 23, 2020 and subsequent press releases, the Corporation has been actively pursuing its objective of acquiring a significant mining asset in 2021.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release constitute “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of certain securities laws and are based on expectations and projections as of the date of this press release.

Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, without limitation, those related to, generally, the above “About G Mining Ventures Corp.” paragraph which essentially expresses the Corporation’s goal. Forward-looking statements are based on expectations, estimates and projections as of the time of this press release. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Corporation as of the time of such statements, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. These estimates and assumptions may prove to be incorrect.

Seite 1 von 2
G Mining Ventures Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

G Mining Ventures Provides Corporate Update Dušan Petković Appointed to Executive Team BROSSARD, Québec, March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - G Mining Ventures Corp. (the “Corporation”) (TSX-V: GMIN) announces the resignation of Dušan Petković from its Board of Directors, effective March 25, 2021, and his appointment to the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Results for the year ended 31 December 2020
Major Precious Metals Granted Additional Mineral Exploration Licence at Skaergaard; Discloses ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces its Addition to the Market's First Psychedelic Stock Index ETF
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
The Philippines FDA Approves the Use of Leronlimab to Treat a COVID-19 Patient
Remarkable Turnaround Following Leronlimab Treatment in Critically Ill COVID-19 Patient After 84 ...
K92 Mining Releases Strong 2020 Q4 & Annual Financial Results - Record Net Cash, Revenue & ...
Kirkland Lake Gold to Host Detour Lake and Sustainability “Teach-In” Presentations
Orphazyme announces topline results from pivotal trial of arimoclomol for Inclusion Body Myositis ...
WISeKey $WKEY announces the first ever luxury NFT auction with a Jean-Claude Biver Hublot Big Bang ...
Titel
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
AgraFlora Provides Dial-In Information for Annual General Meeting and Business Update Presentation
Digihost Announces Grant of Stock Options
CLINUVEL expands DNA Repair Program
Results for the year ended 31 December 2020
Bombardier Announces Cash Tender Offer for Certain Outstanding Senior Notes
Atari: Availability of the Half-Year Financial Report as of September 30, 2020
Digihost Acquires 60 MW Power Plant Increasing Hashrate Capacity to 3 EH
Vow ASA: Private Placement successfully completed
Clean Power Shares Its Investee Company, PowerTap‘s, Update on the Development of the PowerTap ...
Titel
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration