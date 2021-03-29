 
VERB Partners with Marketing 360, a Leading Marketing Technology Provider, to Accelerate Adoption of its Interactive Content Management and Livestream Selling Tools

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
29.03.2021   

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. and SALT LAKE CITY, March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VERB Technology Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERB) ("VERB" or the "Company"), a rapidly emerging market leader in business-focused interactive video sales and marketing tools, including livestream ecommerce, CRM, and content management applications, today announced that it has partnered with Marketing 360, a leader in business management and marketing software for small and medium-sized businesses and franchises. VERB and Marketing 360 offer complementary services that help small businesses grow more rapidly through an effective end-to-end sales and marketing program, from lead generation to sales conversion.

With over 20,000 clients across all industries, Marketing 360 helps small and medium-sized companies manage and grow their businesses through a powerful platform which includes a CRM, a website builder, payments integration, email marketing, SMS text message marketing, a social media management scheduling tool, and much more. As many small business owners do not have all the resources and skills necessary for marketing and building an online presence, Marketing 360 makes it easy for businesses with its industry-leading technology. Marketing 360 is the number one marketing platform for small businesses with proven industry-specific marketing programs run by dedicated and experienced marketing teams.

VERB’s self-onboarding verbTEAMS platform, designed for small businesses, enables small businesses and solopreneurs to manage, share, and track interactive content, such as product literature and media, demo videos, personalized videos, or business proposals, while offering interaction analytics so users can determine which content is resonating with prospects, and assess overall engagement and campaign effectiveness. This allows users to focus their time and energy more effectively on high-probability sales prospects who have shown interest, thereby increasing their sales conversion rates. VERB customers have reported more than 600% increases in conversion rates. Interactive content can be shared by email, text messages, customer-specific links, or livestream. Verb’s livestream e-commerce capability, which is included with verbTEAMS, is an effective and powerful way to create customer engagement, as viewers can easily click on icons directly on the screen to make purchases, get additional product information, set up appointments and other customizable features, and also to chat with other viewers of the livestream or ask questions to the host, all in a friction-free setting.

19.03.21
VERB to Host Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Call on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at 4: 30 PM ET
16.03.21
Verb Announces Court's Preliminarily Approval of Proposed Settlement of Stockholder Derivative Lawsuit
15.03.21
VERB Technology to Present its Sales Enablement SaaS Solutions at the Emerging Growth Conference on March 17, 2021 at 9: 30 AM ET
11.03.21
VERB Technology Company, Inc. Announces $15 Million Registered Direct Offering Without Warrants
10.03.21
VERB Partners with Vlad Kachur, Top Social Media Influencer for Small Businesses and Entrepreneurs, to Drive Awareness of Livestream eCommerce App
09.03.21
VERB Technology to Present and Meet with Investors on a One-on-One Basis at 33rd Annual Virtual ROTH Conference on March 15-17, 2021
04.03.21
VERB Readies Release Of Much Anticipated Interactive Video Integration With Microsoft Outlook; Offers Expansive Beta Program For Small Businesses Impacted By COVID

17.08.20
17
Wie weit läuft die noch? Aussichtsreicher OTC-Wert