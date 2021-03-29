 
checkAd

Nintex Partner Program Receives 5-Star Rating from CRN for Third Consecutive Year

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
29.03.2021, 16:07  |  36   |   |   

The 2021 CRN Partner Program Guide recognises top channel partner programs across the technology industry

LONDON, March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nintex, the global standard for process management and automation, today announced that CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, has recognised the Nintex Partner Program with a 5-Star rating in the 2021 CRN Partner Program Guide. 2021 is the third consecutive year that CRN has recognised Nintex for its global partner program leadership.

Nintex is the global standard for process management and automation. Today more than 10,000 public and private sector organizations across 90 countries turn to the Nintex Platform to accelerate progress on their digital transformation journeys by quickly and easily managing, automating and optimizing business processes. Learn more by visiting www.nintex.com and experience how Nintex and its global partner network are shaping the future of Intelligent Process Automation (IPA).
  • To learn more about the Nintex Partner Program visit: https://partner.nintex.com/ 

The Nintex Partner Program is comprised of hundreds of channel and ISV partners with wide and deep expertise in process management, workflow automation, robotic process automation and document automation. Nintex partners work with public and private sector organisations in every industry to manage, automate and optimise a wide-range of business processes with the powerful and easy-to-use capabilities of the Nintex Process Platform.

"Partners are integral to Nintex and to our customers in achieving their digital transformation goals," said Nintex Vice President, Channel Sales and Strategy Joe Peterson. "Our partners are industry experts in all areas of process and automation and are committed to delivering best-in-class solutions powered by Nintex software to organisations around the world."

Nintex's partner program offers comprehensive support and resources including pre-sales assistance, co-funded marketing campaigns, demonstration environments, technical training, sales training, referrals, an online partner portal, and more.

The annual CRN Partner Program Guide provides a conclusive list of the most distinguished partner programs from leading technology companies that provide products and services through the IT Channel. The 5-Star rating is awarded to an exclusive group of companies that offer solution providers the best of the best, going above and beyond in their partner programs. 

Each year CRN develops its Partner Program Guide to provide the channel community with a detailed look at the partner programs offered by IT manufacturers, software developers, service companies, and distributors. Vendors are scored based on investments in program offerings, partner profitability, partner training, education and support, marketing programs and resources, sales support, and communication. 

"As innovation continues to fuel the speed and intricacy of technology, solution providers need partners that can keep up and support their developing business," said CEO of The Channel Company Blaine Raddon. "CRN's 2021 Partner Program Guide gives insight into the strengths of each organisation's program to recognise those that continually support and push positive change inside the IT channel."

The 2021 Partner Program Guide will be featured in the April 2021 issue of CRN and online at www.CRN.com/PPG.  

Media Contact
Kristin Treat
Nintex 
kristin.treat@nintex.com
 cell: (215) 317-9091 

About Nintex
Nintex is the global standard for process management and automation. Today more than 10,000 public and private sector organisations across 90 countries turn to the Nintex Platform to accelerate progress on their digital transformation journeys by quickly and easily managing, automating and optimising business processes. Learn more by visiting www.nintex.com and experience how Nintex and its global partner network are shaping the future of Intelligent Process Automation (IPA).

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/700078/Nintex_Logo.jpg



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Nintex Partner Program Receives 5-Star Rating from CRN for Third Consecutive Year The 2021 CRN Partner Program Guide recognises top channel partner programs across the technology industry LONDON, March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Nintex, the global standard for process management and automation, today announced that CRN, a brand of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
22 Young Chef semi finalists announced to cook-off for Hozpitality's "Young Chef of the Year" title ...
Johnson & Johnson Announces Advance Purchase Agreement with the African Vaccine Acquisition Task ...
Nordic Capital to sell Itiviti, a leading trading technology and service provider , to Broadridge, ...
BlackRock Tops the First Fund Brand 50 Global Asset Manager Rankings
Spartan Drilling Services Applauds US$49 Million Assured for Mozambique Safe Water Provisions
Leading European B2B IT Marketing Agency, BNZSA, Expands Operations into North America
2.8% CAGR Forecasted in Global Forklift Market by 2030: P&S Intelligence
Coor signs new Nordic IFM agreement with PostNord
ContourGlobal & Alpek to Capture and Utilize CO2 From Contour's 420 MW CHP Serving Alpek
Nordic Nanovector ASA publishes 2020 Annual Report
Titel
Gold Mining Industry Could Be Key to Economic Rebound in Canada
Supply Chain Innovation and Tech Breakthroughs Set to Repair Broken PPE Pipeline
LeanIX Acquires Leading US SaaS Management Provider Cleanshelf
Cryptocurrency Utilization Increases in Mainstream Channels
Crypto.com Launching NFT Platform With Exclusive Content From Aston Martin Cognizant Formula OneTM, ...
Fidia Farmaceutici Continues On Its Growth Path: Fidia Signed A Binding Agreement With Sanofi For The Acquisition Of A Portfolio Of ...
Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria Market Landscape Set to Witness Growth at a CAGR of 10% for the ...
22 Young Chef semi finalists announced to cook-off for Hozpitality's "Young Chef of the Year" title ...
AWE2021 Successfully Organized with Blueprint for Smart Life in New Decade
Johnson & Johnson Announces Advance Purchase Agreement with the African Vaccine Acquisition Task ...
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Bitcoin Hits Record Highs, Presenting Companies With Opportunities in the Crypto Space
Mining Cryptocurrency Becoming Wildly Popular and Accessible for the General Public
TILT Biotherapeutics advances cancer immunotherapy clinical trial achieving primary end point in ...
Oramed Forms a Joint Venture, Oravax Medical Inc., for the Development of Novel Oral COVID-19 ...
SBI Crypto Announces Start of Its Mining Pool Service
Psychedelics Becoming Valuable Alternatives to Conventional Mental Health Treatments
Why Online Gambling Companies Could Surge in 2021 (1) 
Sedgwick's brand protection experts publish the highly anticipated European recall index report
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area