RIB Software SE (RIB) signs a Phase-II-contract (No. 16 / 2021)

29.03.2021

29.03.2021 / 16:13
29-March-2021

RIB Software SE (RIB) signs a Phase-II-contract (No. 16 / 2021)

Dinslaken, Germany 29 March 2021. RIB Software SE, the world's leading provider of iTWO 5D BIM Big Data technology for the construction and engineering industry, today announced the conclusion of a Phase-II-contract.

An IT service company from Frankfurt with more than 3,000 employees has opted for modern, end-to-end real estate lifecycle management with "iTWO fm" - the CAFM solution (Computer-Aided Facility Management) from the RIB platform.

The company's facility management manages more than 8,000 rooms with a gross floor area of around 250,000 m² at several locations in Germany. A CAFM-based digitization strategy was required: on the one hand, management using mobile devices and on the other hand, the integration and involvement of employees and service providers as well as a digital core with CAD integration and BIM preparation. By creating transparency via dashboards and key figures, the benefits of Big Data are realized.

Michael Heinrichs, Managing Director RIB IMS: "We are particularly pleased that the "intelligent building 4.0" is thus taking a tangible form for our new customer. In addition to reducing costs and time, this will also achieve further goals for sustainability in facility management. "iTWO fm" will be implemented at the customer in 2022 and will be realized in two phases. The first phase will focus on space management and CAD support, including relocation management, occupancy planning, cleaning management with quality control and maintenance. In the second project phase, we will supplement the system with the control of external service providers as well as the topics of sustainability, environment and rental management."

About RIB Group

RIB Software SE is an innovator in the building and construction industry. The company develops and offers cutting-edge digital technologies for construction enterprises and projects across various industries worldwide. iTWO 4.0, RIB's flagship cloud-based platform, provides the world's first enterprise cloud technology based on 5D BIM with AI integration for construction companies, industrial companies, developers and project owners, etc. With over 50 years of experiences in the construction industry, RIB Software SE focuses on IT and engineering and becomes the pioneer in construction innovation, exploring and bringing in new thinking, new working methods and new technologies to enhance construction productivity. RIB is headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany and Hong Kong, China, and listed on the prime standard Frankfurt Stock Exchange since 2011. With over 2,700 talents in more than 25 countries worldwide, RIB is targeting to transform the construction industry into the most advanced and digitalized industry in the 21st century.


