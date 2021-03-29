 
Absolute Software Honored With 5-Star Rating in the 2021 CRN Partner Program Guide

Absolute Software (NASDAQ: ABST) (TSX: ABST), a leader in Endpoint Resilience solutions, has been recognized by CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, in its 2021 Partner Program Guide. This annual resource provides a conclusive list of the most distinguished partner programs from leading technology companies that offer 5-Star rated products and services through the IT Channel.

Given the importance of IT channel programs, each year CRN develops its Partner Program Guide to provide this vendor community with a detailed look at the partner programs offered by IT manufacturers, software developers, service companies, and distributors. Scoring is based on investments made across program offerings including, but not limited to, partner profitability, training and education marketing resources, sales support, and communication.

Absolute relaunched its global partner program in October 2020, with a focus on accelerating our partners’ success through:

  • Frictionless Sales Motion: Compliments partners’ existing portfolio of solutions
  • Easy to Sell: Absolute is the only security solution already embedded on the endpoint
  • Predictable Recurring Revenue: Subscription licensing with upsell options support land and expand sales play
  • Incremental Margin: Turns margin-neutral laptop/desktop opportunities into margin-positive opportunities
  • High Retention Rate: For the sixth consecutive quarter, Absolute has been identified as one of the top Endpoint Management solution providers based on high levels of customer satisfaction among G2’s verified users

“We’re thrilled to be recognized by CRN, validating we are delivering the right tools, programs and resources to meet the needs of our managed service providers and reseller partners,” said Mark Grace, EVP, Channel and Revenue Operations at Absolute. “Now more than ever, our partners are working with businesses of all verticals and sizes to provide the critical capabilities that support Remote Work and Distance Learning Programs - ensuring their customers have an unbreakable digital tether to all devices, delivering complete visibility and control, enabling real-time insights into the state of those devices, and enabling them to self-heal security controls and productivity tools.”

“As innovation continues to fuel the speed and intricacy of technology, solution providers need partners that can keep up and support their developing business,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “CRN’s 2021 Partner Program Guide gives insight into the strengths of each organization’s program to recognize those that continually support and push positive change inside the IT channel.”

The 2021 Partner Program Guide will be featured in the April 2021 issue of CRN and online at www.CRN.com/PPG.

About Absolute Software
 Absolute Software is a leader in Endpoint Resilience solutions and the industry’s only undeletable defense platform embedded in over a half-billion devices. Enabling a permanent digital tether between the endpoint and the enterprise who distributed it, Absolute provides IT and Security organizations with complete connectivity, visibility, and control, whether a device is on or off the corporate network and empowers them with Self-Healing Endpoint security to ensure mission-critical apps remain healthy and deliver intended value. For the latest information, visit www.absolute.com and follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

2021 Absolute Software Corporation. All rights reserved. ABSOLUTE, the ABSOLUTE logo, and PERSISTENCE are registered trademarks of Absolute Software Corporation in the United States and/or other countries. Other names or logos mentioned herein may be the trademarks of Absolute or their respective owners. The absence of the symbols ️ and in proximity to each trademark, or at all, herein is not a disclaimer of ownership of the related trademark.

About The Channel Company
 The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by nearly 40 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

Follow The Channel Company: Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

2021. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

