8x8 Awarded 5-Star Rating in the 2021 CRN Partner Program Guide

8x8, Inc. (NYSE: EGHT), a leading integrated cloud communications platform, today announced that the global 8x8 Open Channel Program was awarded a 5-Star rating by CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, in its 2021 Partner Program Guide. This annual guide provides a conclusive list of the most distinguished partner programs from leading technology companies that provide products and services through the IT Channel. The 5-Star rating is awarded to an exclusive group of companies that offer solution providers the best of the best, going above and beyond in their partner programs.

8x8 Awarded 5-Star Rating in the 2021 CRN Partner Program Guide (Graphic: Business Wire)

Given the importance of IT vendor channel programs, each year CRN develops its Partner Program Guide to provide the channel community with a detailed look at the partner programs offered by IT manufacturers, software developers, service companies, and distributors. Vendors are scored based on investments in program offerings, partner profitability, partner training, education and support, marketing programs and resources, sales support, and communication.

“Through trusted long-term client relationships, the channel is helping to guide the digital transformation efforts of organizations around the globe as they move off legacy, on-premises communications and customer engagement systems,” said John DeLozier, Senior Vice President & Global Channel Chief at 8x8, Inc. “Our channel-first strategy with the 8x8 Open Channel Program has been built on the efforts of our fantastic partners. It is an honor to achieve a 5-Star rating in the prestigious CRN Partner Program Guide as it demonstrates that our channel investments are successfully driving momentum for the best-of-suite 8x8 integrated cloud contact center and communications platform.”

8x8 Open Channel Program

The 8x8 Open Channel Program ensures that every member of 8x8’s channel community, from Master and Sub Agents to VARs, has the necessary resources to thrive. The partner program offers tiered levels of dedicated resources for lead generation and conversion, as well as highly customizable, white-glove marketing campaigns to reach prospects. The program also includes activities such as blitz days (8x8’s channel pipeline generation initiative), account planning, product demonstrations and custom co-branded prospect events. In addition, 8x8's best-in-class partner portal, PartnerXchange, allows partners to manage all customer needs, as well as access deal information, certifications and marketing content.

