Baxter Launches Initiative to Increase Awareness and Education in Black Communities About Kidney Health and Managing Chronic Kidney Disease

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX), a leading global medical products company, and the Central Area of The Links, Incorporated, an international not-for-profit comprised of 16,000 women of color, announce a new partnership to bring awareness and resources to the disproportionate challenges affecting Black Americans related to kidney health. Through the partnership, Baxter is committing $600,000 to fund grants to local Links chapters in the organization’s 17-state U.S. Central Area over a nine-month period. Local chapters will engage with area healthcare professionals, faith-based organizations, civic leaders and other influential community members to develop programs and interventions focused on the prevention, detection, and management of chronic kidney disease (CKD).

Black Americans have some of the highest incidence rates of diabetes and high blood pressure – the two leading causes of kidney disease. In fact, Black adults in the United States are at increased risk of developing at rates far exceeding those for white adults, and are three times more likely to develop kidney failure than their white counterparts.1 Despite these staggering statistics, many Americans are unaware they have kidney disease.

“The Links has a proven track record of building trust and awareness for health issues in the communities they serve,” said Guillermo Amezcua, area vice president of Baxter’s U.S. renal business. “We are excited to arm local chapters with more tools and resources to help empower the Black community around kidney health.”

A component of Baxter’s ACT: Activating Change Today initiative, the partnership with The Links includes the debut of the Black Kidney Awareness, Resources and Education (K.A.R.E.) program. In addition to receiving grant funding, local chapters will also have access to an educational toolkit developed by The National Kidney Foundation of Illinois that focuses on the unique barriers facing the Black community. The toolkit content incorporates patient, clinician, clinical, and systemic factors contributing to the disproportionate disparities Black Americans face in healthcare and provides actionable tips and guidance for improving kidney heath and effectively managing kidney disease.

