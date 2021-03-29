 
Horizon Therapeutics and Chicago Cubs Announce Legacy Partnership

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
29.03.2021, 16:05  |  33   |   |   

Horizon Therapeutics (Nasdaq: HZNP) and the Cubs today announced a Legacy Partnership that includes a Cubs STEAM Program, presented by Horizon, which will include an innovative, citywide science camp and fair that allows Chicagoland-area middle and high school students to explore the connection between science and baseball as well as showcase their STEAM talents. Horizon is a biotechnology company that addresses critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune and severe inflammatory diseases.

On Oct. 2, the Cubs STEAM Program, presented by Horizon in partnership with Science of Sport, will launch with an event designed to provide an opportunity for middle and high school students to increase their awareness of the STEAM field as a future education and career option. Through interactive learning opportunities, the program curriculum will showcase the connection between science and baseball-related actions such as launch angles, curveballs and fastballs, by bringing real-world concepts and experiments to life.

As part of the Program, in the spring of 2022, Horizon and the Cubs will also host a public, citywide science fair and STEAM Family Day where participating students will have an opportunity to exhibit their science projects to both attendees and judges from Horizon and the Cubs. In addition to the showcase, attendees will get to experience several interactive exhibits on the science of baseball. At the conclusion of the fair, judges will select winners in each grade level. Winners will have an exclusive opportunity to participate in the Program’s two-week summer camp.

In addition, Horizon and the Cubs will host an event during Spring Training 2022 to raise awareness about the more than 7,000 known rare diseases, of which only five percent have U.S. FDA-approved treatment options. The event will recognize global Rare Disease Day and bring together people living with rare disease to elevate their unique stories, challenges and triumphs.

“Horizon started from humble roots in the Chicago-area in 2008 and as we continue to grow, we look for partners like the Cubs to help us continue to make a meaningful impact in the community,” said Tim Walbert, chairman, president and chief executive officer, Horizon. “Together with the Cubs, we have the opportunity to harness the ingenuity of these students, nurture the next generation of science leaders through this unique programming, as well as raise awareness about the significant impact of rare diseases.”

“We’re excited to welcome Horizon to the Cubs family as our newest Legacy Partner,” said Crane Kenney, president of business operations, Cubs. “Horizon shares our commitment to being a good neighbor in the communities where we work and live, so we are thrilled to launch the Cubs STEAM Program to expose Chicagoland youth to future education and career options. By focusing this effort in Chicago, we hope students across this great city take full advantage of this innovative, citywide science camp and fair.”

Horizon becomes the 11th Legacy Partner of the Cubs, joining Advocate Health Care, American Airlines, Anheuser-Busch, Beam Suntory, Gallagher, Marriott, Nuveen, Sloan Valve Company, Toyota and Wintrust.

About Horizon

Horizon is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune and severe inflammatory diseases. Our pipeline is purposeful: we apply scientific expertise and courage to bring clinically meaningful therapies to patients. We believe science and compassion must work together to transform lives. For more information on how we go to incredible lengths to impact lives, please visit www.horizontherapeutics.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

