New Jersey American Water Signs Agreement to Purchase Egg Harbor City Water and Sewer System

New Jersey American Water announced today it has signed an agreement to acquire the water and wastewater assets of Egg Harbor City, N.J. for $21.8 million. The municipally owned water and wastewater systems serve approximately 1,500 customer connections each, or 3,000 combined, and are being sold through the state’s Water Infrastructure Protection Act process. New Jersey American Water anticipates completing the acquisition in the second half of 2021, following approval from the New Jersey Department of Community Affairs and the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities.

“We look forward to providing the residents of Egg Harbor City with reliable water and wastewater services, as we do for over 192 municipalities across the state. Our plan will help rebuild and modernize the town’s infrastructure for continued quality and increased reliability while stabilizing rates and providing excellent customer service from our local operations center,” said Cheryl Norton, president of New Jersey American Water.

Under the agreement, New Jersey American Water will invest $14 million in the first 10 years to make needed upgrades to the city’s water and wastewater systems, including $9 million in the first five years, while keeping rates stable for customers. Some of these projects include construction of an emergency interconnection with the New Jersey American Water regional system for resiliency, water and sewer main replacements, valve and hydrant replacements and wastewater pump station improvements.

“This agreement provides tremendous benefits for our residents. The sale of our city’s water and wastewater systems to New Jersey American Water will provide over $21 million to help the city pay off existing debt while leaving additional money to assist in other areas of the city’s budget. Additionally, the company is committed to investing $14 million into much-needed system improvements. All told, this means better infrastructure, stable water rates and millions in funds for the city, none of which would be possible without the sale of the system,” said Mayor Lisa Jiampetti.

The pending sale is being executed through the state’s Water Infrastructure Protection Act (WIPA), a 2015 law which facilitates the sale or lease of municipally owned water or wastewater systems that meet certain criteria. The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection certified the city’s request to pursue sale via the WIPA path in April 2019. The City then commenced an almost two years long competitive and public procurement process. Egg Harbor City is the first municipality in New Jersey to pursue a sale of its systems using the WIPA path.

Once the sale is completed, customers will receive information from New Jersey American Water to facilitate a smooth transition. Egg Harbor City residents will be able to take advantage of the company’s customer service benefits, including online account management and billing information and an assistance program, H20 Help to Others, for qualifying customers needing help paying their water and sewer bills.

About New Jersey American Water
 New Jersey American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and/or wastewater services to approximately 2.8 million people. For more information, visit www.newjerseyamwater.com and follow New Jersey American Water on Twitter and Facebook.

About American Water
 With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 7,000 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to 15 million people in 46 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to help keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

