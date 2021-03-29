Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. Issues 2020 Annual Report and Financial Statements, Announces Annual General Meeting and Proposes Three New Directors

PSH also announced that its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (“AGM”) will be held on Wednesday, April 28, 2021, at 12:00 PM BST. Pursuant to mandatory measures announced by the States of Guernsey to reduce the transmission of COVID-19, any persons arriving into the Bailiwick of Guernsey are required to self-isolate for a period of up to 14 days upon arrival and may be required to submit pre-travel forms.

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LN:PSH) (LN:PSHD) (NA:PSH) (the “Company”) today issued the PSH annual report and financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2020, which are now available on PSH’s website, https://www.pershingsquareholdings.com/company-reports/financial-state ... .

The board of directors of PSH (the “Board”) fully supports these measures to protect public health and safety and, in light of the travel restrictions, requests that shareholders not attend the AGM in person and instead submit proxy votes in electronic form. Arrangements will be made by the Company to ensure that the minimum number of shareholders required to form a quorum will attend the AGM so that it may proceed. The results of the voting will be announced as soon as practicable after the conclusion of the AGM.

At the AGM, shareholders will consider the receipt of the annual report and the financial statements, the renewal of PSH’s share buy-back authority, the re-appointment of PSH’s auditor, the approval to disapply pre-emption rights for any share issuance of 10% or less, and the re-election of PSH’s current directors with the exception of Richard Battey, who has served as a director for the Company for nine years and has determined not to offer himself for re-election, and Richard Wohanka who is not offering himself up for re-election due to his other commitments.

Following a thorough search process for prospective Board candidates, the Nomination Committee (which is comprised of only the independent directors) recommended that the Board submit Tope Lawani, Rupert Morley and Tracy Palandjian for election as non-executive directors to the Board at the upcoming AGM. The election of Mr. Lawani, Mr. Morley and Ms. Palandjian would expand the board to seven members, six of whom are independent.

“The Board is pleased to recommend that shareholders elect Tope, Rupert and Tracy to the PSH Board,” said PSH Chairman Anne Farlow. “Tope’s deep global investing experience, Rupert’s extensive operational, entrepreneurial and investing roles and Tracy’s background in social impact investing and alternative investment management will provide valuable perspectives to the Board and will complement the Board’s existing expertise.”