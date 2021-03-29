Kensington Grey joins IZEA Talent Partner Program

Every day, brands, influencers, and social media managers are identifying gaps in the ever-evolving arena of content creation and digital marketing. Founded in 2019, Kensington Grey Agency was created to fill one such hole. Toronto-based couple Sean and Shannae Ingleton Smith started the boutique influencer agency as a direct answer to the lack of representation within the industry. In two years, Kensington Grey has accrued a diverse network of over 250 creators, providing full-service solutions and quality Influencer partnerships in both Canada and the United States.

“Over the past year, through the historic events that have occurred globally, necessary conversations for better representation and inclusion in the Influencer Marketing space have been not just requested, but expected, by modern consumers,” said Ted Murphy, IZEA Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “We welcome the opportunity to work closely with Kensington Grey as an official Talent Partner as a means of advancing and evolving the broader Creator Economy inclusive of all voices.”

All invited members to IZEA’s Talent Partner Program, including Kensington Grey, receive enhanced opportunities for sponsorship deal flow through direct collaboration with IZEA’s consultative Managed Service unit, preferred talent inclusion in both the IZEAx and Shake creator networks, first-look availability into IZEA’s proprietary research initiatives, and exclusive briefing sessions. Selected partners and their signed talent will also participate in select co-marketing, press exposure, and future signature events.

“We are thrilled to partner with a pioneer in the influencer marketing industry like IZEA”, said Shannae Ingeleton Smith, founder of Kensington Grey. “Kensington Grey was founded to address the lack of representation in the industry, and our values align perfectly with IZEA, whose mission is to level the playing field for all content creators to be paid their worth by brands. We couldn’t think of a better team to collaborate with and are excited about the opportunities our talented roster of influencers will be exposed to through this partnership.”

IZEA plans to formally welcome additional partners in subsequent announcements. Details pertaining to those members will be made public through newswire, online press center, and companies’ social media channels.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “may,” “plans,” “projects,” “will,” “would” or other comparable terms. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding expectations of sales activity, revenue and margins based on bookings, plans to increase the size of our sales team, the financial impact of investments in our software business, and continuation of new IZEAx customers and their effect on future sales.

Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, as a result of various factors, including, among others, the following: competitive conditions in the content and social sponsorship segment in which IZEA operates; failure to popularize one or more of the marketplace platforms of IZEA; changing economic conditions that are less favorable than expected; and other risks and uncertainties described in IZEA’s periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. IZEA assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements to reflect actual results or changes in expectations, except as otherwise required by law.

