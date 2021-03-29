 
InnerScope Hearing Technologies (OTC INND) CEO to Present at The Emerging Growth Conference on March 31, 2021

InnerScope invites individual and institutional investors as well as advisors and analysts to attend its real-time, interactive presentation at the Emerging Growth Conference.

ROSEVILLE, Calif., March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- InnerScope Hearing Technologies Inc. (OTC: INND) ("InnerScope"), an emerging and disruptive leader in the Direct-to-Consumer Hearing Technology space, announces today its CEO, Mr. Matthew Moore, has been invited to present at the Emerging Growth Conference on Wednesday, March 31, 2021. Mr. Moore is scheduled to present at 3:30 p.m. EST / 12:30 PST.

The Emerging Growth Conference is a live interactive online event, which will allow InnerScope's existing shareholders and the investment community to interact with InnerScope's CEO, Mr. Matthew Moore, in real-time.

Mr. Moore will perform a presentation and may subsequently open the floor for questions. Anyone can ask questions during the event, and Mr. Moore will do his best to get through as many of them as possible.

InnerScope will be presenting at 3:30 - 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, March 31.

Please register here to ensure you can attend the conference and receive any released updates.

Here is the unique registration link: https://goto.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1448272&tp_key=2849e0b0 ...

If attendees cannot join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available on EmergingGrowth.com, and we will also release a link to that after the event.

Mr. Moore's presentation will highlight the new emerging hearing aid device market worth tens of billions of dollars and how InnerScope, with its Direct-to-Consumer Affordable Hearing Technology (using Apple iPhone and Google Android Apps), which can be bought today without seeing a hearing care professional, is becoming a disruptive leader in the industry. Mr. Moore will also be talking about InnerScope's new innovative Point-of-Sale Hearing Screening Kiosk & In-Store Delivery Model.

Overview of the Hearing Aid Device Industry

Currently, the U.S. hearing aid device market is a $5 billion dollar market. Ninety-eight percent (98%) of all hearing aids sold and fit by hearing care professionals (the "Current Sales & Delivery Model"), with the remaining two percent (2%) being sold as a Direct-to-Consumer Model. The Current Sales & Delivery Model only has a market penetration of about fourteen percent (14%) of the approximate 70 million people in North America alone who have some form of hearing impairment. The low market penetration is mainly due to high costs (average range between $2,000 to $4000 per ear) and lack of accessibility to hearing screening tests and affordable hearing aids.

