FuelPositive Signs Definitive Carbon Free NH3 Intellectual Property Acquisition Deal with Dr. Ibrahim Dincer and his Team

“The addition of this technology into our intellectual property portfolio will expand our sustainable energy mandate and mission,” said Ian Clifford, CEO of FuelPositive. “This technology has the potential to significantly decrease carbon emissions and make Canada and our company a leader in CO 2 reduction. As work continues on our foundational Composition Modified Barium Titanate (CMBT) technology with a group associated with NASA, we will be building on the Dincer team’s carbon-free NH 3 intellectual property for the development of commercial-scale solutions.”

TORONTO, March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following the initial announcement on March 9, 2021, FuelPositive Corporation (“ FuelPositive ” or the “ Company ”) (TSX.V: NHHH) (OTCQB: ZNNMF) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an intellectual property purchase agreement, dated March 26, 2021, with Dr. Ibrahim Dincer and his team for a first-of-its-kind technology to produce ammonia (NH 3 ) – a green fuel – in a zero-emission manner, by utilizing only water, air and electricity. In the near future, FuelPositive will be announcing the details of the commercial scale prototype build of its next-generation carbon-free NH 3 systems.

The use of NH 3 as a fuel can be used across many applications; however, current methods for producing ammonia cause significant amounts of pollution. This breakthrough, requiring only water, air and electricity to produce NH 3 , demonstrates its value as a cost-effective fuel source for combustion engines and even fuel cells, as well as a source of nitrogen, which accounts for 80 percent of the world’s demand for ammonia.

“My team and I are delighted about entering into this agreement with FuelPositive,” said Dr. Ibrahim Dincer. “The timing is ideal for the commercial development of our carbon-free NH 3 system and associated technologies and the FuelPositive team and their consultants are well positioned to bring our commercial solutions to market. The coming months and years are going to be exciting for all of us and we look forward to making a consequential positive change in reducing global CO 2 emissions.”

In consideration for the acquisition of all rights to the technology, the Company has agreed to issue 50,000,000 common shares to Dr. Dincer and his team, of which 35,000,000 will be issuable upon completion of the acquisition and the balance will be issued after twelve months. All common shares issuable in connection with the acquisition will be subject to a four-month-and-one-day statutory hold period from the date of issuance.