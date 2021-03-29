 
Predictmedix Inc. Announces Engagement of Investment Banking Firm Kingswood Capital Markets

TORONTO, March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Predictmedix Inc. (CSE:PMED) (OTCQB:PMEDF) ("Predictmedix" or the "Company"), a leader in providing AI-powered healthcare solutions is pleased to announce that it has appointed Kingswood Capital Markets (“Kingswood”) in preparation to become a NASDAQ-listed company.

The acceptance of the application to list the Company’s common shares on NASDAQ will be subject to a number of regulatory and listing requirements, including without limitation: retaining the required number of market makers for the Company’s common shares; the filing of the applicable registration statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to become a reporting company under the U.S. Securities Act; and the review of the Company and acceptance for listing by NASDAQ. There can be no assurance that NASDAQ acceptance will be granted should the Company submit its listing application.

Kingswood Capital Markets is a global full-service middle market investment bank. Kingswood helps its clients grow through optimal capital raising structures. Its team of experienced investment professionals has collectively financed over $50 billion in public and private capital markets and provides strategic solutions to clients across a wide spectrum of industries.

Kingswood's expertise has been engaged to aid in both Predictmedix’s NASDAQ uplist and business growth, as part of the Company's endeavors to disrupt the current healthcare and technology market in a safe, non-invasive, and economically sustainable way.

“The pandemic has shown us clearly how underprepared we are in dealing with crises. Our mission at Predictmedix has always been to eliminate the systemic cracks in our system to become the first line of defence in workplace health and safety,” said Dr. Rahul Kushwah, COO of Predictmedix.

Predictmedix’s path to become a NASDAQ listed company will be a catalyst to the company’s mission of becoming the first line of defence in workplace health and safety.

Dr. Kushwah continued, “The importance of the engagement with Kingswood cannot be overstated as we continue to execute our growth strategies towards becoming a leader in AI-Healthcare. We appointed Kingswood for its track record of being a strategic partner for companies in the technology and healthcare verticals. A strategic round of financing and an anticipated NASDAQ listing will be monumental in enabling Predictmedix to execute on its vision and get access to greater capital markets with influential investors.”

Wertpapier


