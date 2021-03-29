 
Secureworks Global Partner Program Honored With 5-Star Rating in the 2021 CRN Partner Program Guide

Global channel program empowers partner community to combat cyberthreats at scale with Secureworks Taegis XDR

ATLANTA, March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Secureworks (NASDAQ:SCWX), a global leader in cybersecurity, today announced its Global Partner Program is recognized by CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, in its 2021 Partner Program Guide. The 5-Star rating is awarded to an exclusive group of companies that offer solution providers the best of the best, going above and beyond in their partner programs.

Secureworks Global Partner Program enables partners to deliver solutions and services on the Secureworks Taegis cloud native security analytics platform to create additional revenue streams and service offerings to protect customer growth while battling formidable adversaries together. Launched in May of 2020, Secureworks’ partner program has grown to more than 250 partners globally.

The Secureworks Partner Program offers partners simplicity, flexibility and no tiering, with attractive financial incentives where permitted and a clearly defined enablement path. Secureworks Partners have access to training and are eligible for go-to-market support including Marketing Development Funds.

Driven by increased market demand, in February 2021, Secureworks added a new MSSP track to the global partner program. The MSSP track empowers managed service providers (MSPs) to deliver managed security services to fight adversaries at scale and support customer requirements for digital transformation. Secureworks also added Professional services to the Solution Provider track. Our Solutions Partners now can deliver Secureworks Taegis ManagedXDR Premium Onboarding after earning the required competency.

Secureworks Taegis is an open, security analytics platform that combines the power of human intellect with the efficiencies of cloud native software enabling better security outcomes and simpler security operations. XDR leverages Secureworks Taegis’ open, cloud native platform to unify detection and response across endpoint, network and cloud environments. Built on 20+years of industry-leading security expertise, the solution is differentiated by our advanced analytics, integrated threat visibility and community-applied intelligence. The platform delivers high-value technology solutions that are powered by AI-based detection and findings from 1400+ IR engagements to detect, investigate and respond to known and unknown attacks.

