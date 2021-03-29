Paris, March 29, 2021 – Following its first three years, the research Chair funded by the SCOR Corporate Foundation for Science and hosted by PSE has been renewed until 2023. This partnership aims to strengthen high level research and the dissemination of knowledge about macroeconomic risk analysis.

The economic environment is more uncertain than ever. Since its creation in 2017, this research Chair has tackled key questions that have become even more urgent with the current global health crisis: how should we deal with unconventional monetary policies when interest rates are at zero or negative? How should we manage the high levels of public and private debt? What light can we shed on uncertainty about growth, productivity and innovation (especially with the possibility of secular stagnation)? What extra risks have emerged during the COVID-19 epidemic? Through its activities, the Chair contributes to growing debates on these themes to generate a better understanding of contemporary macroeconomics.

AN EARLY ASSESSMENT

Thanks to the support of the SCOR Foundation, the Chair has diverse means at its disposal to pursue its mission:

Numerous academic events – seminars, workshops, annual conferences and round-tables – which bring together influential risk specialists, researchers and PhD students from other institutions, as well as members of SCOR. All media presentations and video recordings are available online.

A regular newsletter in magazine format, and working papers specific to the Chair, contribute to its growing visibility in scholarly circles and among professionals interested in risk.

The SCOR-PSE Junior Research Prize: awarded to junior researchers for work on the theme of macroeconomic risk. In 2019, Maryam Farboodi (MIT) won the prize for their exceptional work on intermediation and voluntary exposure to counterparty risk; in 2020, Ludwig Straub (Harvard) and Robert Ulbricht (Boston College) were rewarded for their excellent recent work on endogenous uncertainty and liquidity crises.

2020-2023: GOALS AND ISSUES