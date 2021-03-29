BIO-key Selected as SC Media Trust Award Finalist for Best Authentication Technology

Annual awards honor the best in U.S. cybersecurity, confirming BIO-key as a leader in the identity and access management space

WALL, N.J., March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKYI), an innovative provider of identity and access management (IAM) solutions powered by biometrics, today announced its PortalGuard IDaaS has been recognized as one of five finalists for 2021 SC Media's Trust Award in the Best Authentication Technology category. The Trust Award finalists were selected by a panel of expert judges who assessed products delivering enhanced security for end-users or devices by managing credentials for access to an authenticator or authentication server.



PortalGuard streamlines secure connections between people and the cloud applications they use to get things done. PortalGuard IDaaS is a comprehensive SaaS-based IAM platform that delivers seamless multi-directory integration, federated IDP for single sign-on, adaptive multi-factor authentication (MFA), plus self-service password reset for enterprise workforces, supply chain partners and customers. PortalGuard supports over 15 authentication methods that let customers consolidate multiple authentication solutions and secure access for users connecting from anywhere using any device. One of those factors is BIO-key biometrics, which strongly authenticates roving users without phones or hardware tokens for industries like retail, call centers, manufacturing, and healthcare, or where unauthorized account sharing and social engineering remains undeterred by mainstream MFA.

For over 20 years, PortalGuard has been trusted by customers across multiple industries, including education, healthcare, manufacturing, finance, and government. PortalGuard IDaaS has experienced rapid growth from new and existing customers looking to improve their security posture and migrate their IAM strategy to the cloud.

"We are delighted to be recognized by SC Media for PortalGuard’s unique differentiators,” said Michael DePasqaule, BIO-key Chairman and CEO. “The steady stream of breaches reported in the press demonstrates that one-size-fits-all authentication approaches are failing to protect even well-prepared enterprises. Our mission at BIO-key is to provide cost-effective products delivering identity security and a superior user experience for every authentication scenario. PortalGuard IDaaS offers more authentication methods, more single sign-on protocols, and more directory integrations than any other solution on the market."