ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. to Announce First Quarter 2021 Financial Results April 19th

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFBS) is scheduled to announce earnings and operating results for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 on April 19, 2021 at 4 p.m. ET. The news release will be available at www.servisfirstbancshares.com .



ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will host a live audio webcast to discuss earnings and results on Monday, April 19, 2021 beginning at 5:15 p.m. ET. The audio webcast can be accessed at www.servisfirstbancshares.com. A replay of the call will be available until April 30, 2021.