SANUWAVE Health Announces Exclusive Distribution Agreement for Southeast Asia with Leading Taiwanese Medical Device Distributor Kingdom Brother

Partnership Further Extends the Availability of SANUWAVE’s Energy-Based Medical Systems to a Region with the Second Highest Prevalence of Diabetes in the World

SUWANEE, GA, March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (OTCQB: SNWV), focused on the development and commercialization of a robust and innovative advanced wound care product portfolio for the repair and regeneration of skin and vascular structures, announced today that it has entered into an agreement with Kingdom Brother to be the exclusive multinational distributor of the company’s dermaPACE, UltraMIST, and WoundShield energy-based medical systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, Macau, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, and Vietnam.

The three-year agreement includes annual minimum purchase commitments and a fixed transfer price for the dermaPACE, UltraMIST, and WoundShield Systems. 

According to the International Diabetes Federation, the Western Pacific region, which includes the countries covered in the agreement, has the second highest prevalence of diabetes in the world at 11.4%, which provides a major source of wound care patients for SANUWAVE’s energy-based medical systems.

Michael Hubert, Vice President of Strategy, Business Development and International Partnerships of SANUWAVE Health, stated, “We are excited to partner with Kingdom Brother, a leader in the distribution of cutting-edge medical technologies in Taiwan and Southeast Asia. I am extremely impressed with the capabilities of Kingdom Brother and the leadership of Andy Lai.  As the former Country Manager of Abbott Vascular (Taiwan), Andy possesses superior medical device experience and deep relationships across the region that I believe will significantly advance the adoption of SANUWAVE’s ENERGY FIRST platform in Southeast Asia.”

Kingdom Brother General Manager Andy Lai added, “We are also quite happy to work with SANUWAVE Health to introduce the revolutionary dermaPACE, UltraMIST and other energy-based medical systems to advance the quality of wound care in the region. We do believe these high-tech products could provide the needed solutions to benefit patients who are struggling with healing issues such as DFU and other advanced wounds. We would like to build up a norm with SANUWAVE for these advanced therapies for the treatment of wounds across the region.”

