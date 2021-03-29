 
checkAd

Softwood lumber imports to the US were up 4.5% in 2020, contrary to China, Japan and MENA where imports fell

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
29.03.2021, 17:13  |  41   |   |   

STOCKHOLM, March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Lumber Trade in 2020

Softwood lumber imports to the US were up 4.5% y-o-y in 2020, contrary to most other regions of the world. From 2019 to 2020, importation to China and Japan was down 11% and 13%, respectively. The MENA region also saw decreased importation, importing only an estimated 8.6 million m3 in 2020, down from about 10.5 million m3 in 2019. In contrast, most of Europe's lumber imports, which are typically intra-continental, remained practically unchanged from 2019 to 2020.

Softwood Lumber - North America

The lumber market in the US has been highly unusual during the winter season with an active home building sector, tight lumber supply, low wood inventories, and record prices. Lumber production was up in all regions of North America in the 4Q/20 y-o-y. Furthermore, there are reports that operating rates have gone up in early 2021 due to strong lumber demand from the housing sector.

Unexpectedly, US lumber prices reached record highs in early 2021, with prices being higher for most species in both Canada and the US than they were at the previous all-time highs in September of 2020.

Overseas lumber supply to the US reached a record 15% of the total importation in the 4Q/20, predominantly driven by higher shipments from Germany, Sweden, and Romania. The total US import volume, including that from Canada and overseas, was close to 10 million m3 in the 4Q/20, the highest quarterly volume in 13 years.

Although lumber exports from Canada picked up in the second half of the year, 2020 was the fourth consecutive year with y-o-y declines, reports the WRQ. The total export volume fell to 26 million m3, down from over 33 million m3just five years ago, mainly due to limited log supply in the province of British Columbia. Canadian shipments to the strong US market were up slightly from 2019, while the sales to all other markets fell. In particular, lumber volumes to China shrunk in 2020, down 33% from the previous year. The good news for Canadian lumber exporters has been the dramatic increase in the values of the shipped goods over the past year.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Softwood lumber imports to the US were up 4.5% in 2020, contrary to China, Japan and MENA where imports fell STOCKHOLM, March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Global Lumber Trade in 2020 Softwood lumber imports to the US were up 4.5% y-o-y in 2020, contrary to most other regions of the world. From 2019 to 2020, importation to China and Japan was down 11% and 13%, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Johnson & Johnson Announces Advance Purchase Agreement with the African Vaccine Acquisition Task ...
Nordic Capital to sell Itiviti, a leading trading technology and service provider , to Broadridge, ...
BlackRock Tops the First Fund Brand 50 Global Asset Manager Rankings
Spartan Drilling Services Applauds US$49 Million Assured for Mozambique Safe Water Provisions
Leading European B2B IT Marketing Agency, BNZSA, Expands Operations into North America
2.8% CAGR Forecasted in Global Forklift Market by 2030: P&S Intelligence
ContourGlobal & Alpek to Capture and Utilize CO2 From Contour's 420 MW CHP Serving Alpek
Coor signs new Nordic IFM agreement with PostNord
Nordic Nanovector ASA publishes 2020 Annual Report
Inzyon launches CSR monitor for company sustainability intelligence and compliance measures
Titel
Gold Mining Industry Could Be Key to Economic Rebound in Canada
Supply Chain Innovation and Tech Breakthroughs Set to Repair Broken PPE Pipeline
LeanIX Acquires Leading US SaaS Management Provider Cleanshelf
Cryptocurrency Utilization Increases in Mainstream Channels
Crypto.com Launching NFT Platform With Exclusive Content From Aston Martin Cognizant Formula OneTM, ...
Fidia Farmaceutici Continues On Its Growth Path: Fidia Signed A Binding Agreement With Sanofi For The Acquisition Of A Portfolio Of ...
Johnson & Johnson Announces Advance Purchase Agreement with the African Vaccine Acquisition Task ...
Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria Market Landscape Set to Witness Growth at a CAGR of 10% for the ...
22 Young Chef semi finalists announced to cook-off for Hozpitality's "Young Chef of the Year" title ...
AWE2021 Successfully Organized with Blueprint for Smart Life in New Decade
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Bitcoin Hits Record Highs, Presenting Companies With Opportunities in the Crypto Space
Mining Cryptocurrency Becoming Wildly Popular and Accessible for the General Public
TILT Biotherapeutics advances cancer immunotherapy clinical trial achieving primary end point in ...
Oramed Forms a Joint Venture, Oravax Medical Inc., for the Development of Novel Oral COVID-19 ...
SBI Crypto Announces Start of Its Mining Pool Service
Psychedelics Becoming Valuable Alternatives to Conventional Mental Health Treatments
Why Online Gambling Companies Could Surge in 2021 (1) 
Sedgwick's brand protection experts publish the highly anticipated European recall index report
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area