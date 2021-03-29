MIAX Welcomes Industry Veteran Andy Nybo as the Company's First Chief Communications Officer

Nybo brings more than 30 years of experience in the securities industry to his role at MIAX, including a focus on technology and its impacts on derivatives, fixed income and equity market structure. Most recently, Nybo served as managing director at Burton-Taylor International Consulting where he led the organization, including managing its research and consulting activities for international exchange clients.

PRINCETON, N.J., March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Miami International Holdings, the parent holding company of MIAX, today announced the addition of Andy Nybo as the company's first Chief Communications Officer. In this newly created role, Nybo leads the growing company's marketing and communications functions.

"As we continue to grow, earning significant share of the equity options trading volume and expanding our footprint in cash equities, volatility products, futures products, and debt and digital assets, we are pleased to welcome an industry leader like Andy to help us communicate our unique solutions and perspectives to the marketplace," said Thomas P. Gallagher, Chairman and CEO of MIAX. "As Chief Communications Officer, Andy will help us continue to position ourselves as the leaders in supporting the trading community with innovation, technology, reliability and service."

"I'm excited to join the team and look forward to helping MIAX share its insights and growing portfolio of innovative products with the marketplace," said Nybo. "I have great respect for the MIAX team and its continued work to reshape the exchange world and am eager to help MIAX continue its growth and expansion."

Throughout his career, Nybo has been extensively sought after as a subject matter expert on equities, derivatives, fintech and fixed income markets by the media, broker dealers, regulatory authorities and global exchanges. Prior to his most recent position at Burton-Taylor, Nybo was a partner and co-head of research and consulting at TABB Group, where he was responsible for managing the analyst team focused on equities, fintech and derivatives research. Nybo has also held senior positions at MarketAxess, TowerGroup and The Bond Market Association.