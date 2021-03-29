DGAP-Adhoc HAEMATO AG successfully completes capital increase
HAEMATO AG successfully completes capital increase
March 29, 2021
HAEMATO AG (ISIN: DE000A289VV1, WKN: A289VV) has successfully completed the capital increase which was announced on March 24, 2021. The capital increase was oversubscribed..
The Company increased its share capital by € 475,391.00 to € 5,229,307.00 by issuing a total of 475,391 no-par value bearer shares against cash contributions, excluding shareholders' statutory subscription rights, making partial use of the Authorized Capital 2018. The new shares carry dividend rights from January 1, 2020.
he capital increase was carried out in the maximum possible amount. The placement price set by the Executive Board of the Company with the approval of the Supervisory Board was € 31.00 per share. Due to the high demand, the new shares were sold to institutional investors in an accelerated private placement. Subject to the registration of the capital increase in the Commercial Register, HAEMATO AG will receive gross proceeds of approximately € 14.7 million from the capital increase.
The new shares are to be included in trading on the Open Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Basic Standard) without a prospectus.
The capital increase was accompanied by GBC Kapital GmbH.
HAEMATO AG intends to use the inflow of funds from the capital increase to finance its own brand business. The lay test for COVID19 ("Wondfo 2019-nCoV Antigen Test (Lateral-Flow Method) Self-Test") approved on March 23, 2021 is a first product in this strategic re-orientation of the company. Further own brands in the field of aesthetic medicine are planned due to the strongly growing demand for hyaluronic acid products as well as botulinuimtoxin.
HAEMATO AG
The Executive Board
About HAEMATO:
HAEMATO AG, founded in 1993, is a pharmaceutical company. The focus of its business activities is on the growth markets of high-priced specialty pharmaceuticals. The main focus is on therapies for cancer, HIV and other chronic diseases.
HAEMATO AG is listed on the Basic Board (Open Market) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. Key figures of the HAEMATO AG share:
Listed share class: Ordinary bearer shares
ISIN: DE000A289VV1
WKN: A289VV
Stock exchange symbol: HAEK
Contact:
HAEMATO AG, Investor Relations
Telefon: +49 (0)30 897 30 86 70
ir@haemato.ag
29-March-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
1179392 29-March-2021 CET/CEST
Wertpapier
