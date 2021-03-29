DGAP-Ad-hoc: HAEMATO AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase/Corporate Action HAEMATO AG successfully completes capital increase 29-March-2021 / 17:05 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

HAEMATO AG successfully completes capital increase

March 29, 2021

HAEMATO AG (ISIN: DE000A289VV1, WKN: A289VV) has successfully completed the capital increase which was announced on March 24, 2021. The capital increase was oversubscribed..

The Company increased its share capital by € 475,391.00 to € 5,229,307.00 by issuing a total of 475,391 no-par value bearer shares against cash contributions, excluding shareholders' statutory subscription rights, making partial use of the Authorized Capital 2018. The new shares carry dividend rights from January 1, 2020.

he capital increase was carried out in the maximum possible amount. The placement price set by the Executive Board of the Company with the approval of the Supervisory Board was € 31.00 per share. Due to the high demand, the new shares were sold to institutional investors in an accelerated private placement. Subject to the registration of the capital increase in the Commercial Register, HAEMATO AG will receive gross proceeds of approximately € 14.7 million from the capital increase.

The new shares are to be included in trading on the Open Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Basic Standard) without a prospectus.

The capital increase was accompanied by GBC Kapital GmbH.

HAEMATO AG intends to use the inflow of funds from the capital increase to finance its own brand business. The lay test for COVID19 ("Wondfo 2019-nCoV Antigen Test (Lateral-Flow Method) Self-Test") approved on March 23, 2021 is a first product in this strategic re-orientation of the company. Further own brands in the field of aesthetic medicine are planned due to the strongly growing demand for hyaluronic acid products as well as botulinuimtoxin.

HAEMATO AG

The Executive Board

About HAEMATO:

HAEMATO AG, founded in 1993, is a pharmaceutical company. The focus of its business activities is on the growth markets of high-priced specialty pharmaceuticals. The main focus is on therapies for cancer, HIV and other chronic diseases.

HAEMATO AG is listed on the Basic Board (Open Market) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. Key figures of the HAEMATO AG share:

Listed share class: Ordinary bearer shares

ISIN: DE000A289VV1

WKN: A289VV

Stock exchange symbol: HAEK

