 
checkAd

DGAP-Adhoc HAEMATO AG successfully completes capital increase

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
29.03.2021, 17:05  |  33   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: HAEMATO AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase/Corporate Action
HAEMATO AG successfully completes capital increase

29-March-2021 / 17:05 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad hoc of HAEMATO AG:

HAEMATO AG successfully completes capital increase

March 29, 2021

HAEMATO AG (ISIN: DE000A289VV1, WKN: A289VV) has successfully completed the capital increase which was announced on March 24, 2021. The capital increase was oversubscribed..

The Company increased its share capital by € 475,391.00 to € 5,229,307.00 by issuing a total of 475,391 no-par value bearer shares against cash contributions, excluding shareholders' statutory subscription rights, making partial use of the Authorized Capital 2018. The new shares carry dividend rights from January 1, 2020.

he capital increase was carried out in the maximum possible amount. The placement price set by the Executive Board of the Company with the approval of the Supervisory Board was € 31.00 per share. Due to the high demand, the new shares were sold to institutional investors in an accelerated private placement. Subject to the registration of the capital increase in the Commercial Register, HAEMATO AG will receive gross proceeds of approximately € 14.7 million from the capital increase.

The new shares are to be included in trading on the Open Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Basic Standard) without a prospectus.

The capital increase was accompanied by GBC Kapital GmbH.

HAEMATO AG intends to use the inflow of funds from the capital increase to finance its own brand business. The lay test for COVID19 ("Wondfo 2019-nCoV Antigen Test (Lateral-Flow Method) Self-Test") approved on March 23, 2021 is a first product in this strategic re-orientation of the company. Further own brands in the field of aesthetic medicine are planned due to the strongly growing demand for hyaluronic acid products as well as botulinuimtoxin.

HAEMATO AG

The Executive Board

 

About HAEMATO:

HAEMATO AG, founded in 1993, is a pharmaceutical company. The focus of its business activities is on the growth markets of high-priced specialty pharmaceuticals. The main focus is on therapies for cancer, HIV and other chronic diseases.

HAEMATO AG is listed on the Basic Board (Open Market) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. Key figures of the HAEMATO AG share:

Listed share class: Ordinary bearer shares

ISIN: DE000A289VV1

WKN: A289VV

Stock exchange symbol: HAEK




Contact:
HAEMATO AG, Investor Relations
Telefon: +49 (0)30 897 30 86 70
ir@haemato.ag

29-March-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: HAEMATO AG
Lilienthalstraße 5c
12529 Schönefeld
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)30 897 30 86 70
Fax: +49 (0)30 897 30 86 79
E-mail: ir@haemato.ag
Internet: www.haemato.ag
ISIN: DE000A289VV1
WKN: A289VV
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1179392

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1179392  29-March-2021 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1179392&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetHAEMATO Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-Adhoc HAEMATO AG successfully completes capital increase DGAP-Ad-hoc: HAEMATO AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase/Corporate Action HAEMATO AG successfully completes capital increase 29-March-2021 / 17:05 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
EQS-Adhoc: Nathalie Noël wird Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) und Mitglied der Geschäftsleitung der V-ZUG ...
AURELIUS Group: AURELIUS übernimmt Bring Frigo von Posten Norge
DGAP-News: Lloyd Fonds Aktiengesellschaft: EBITDA-Marge bis 2024 über 45 %
DGAP-News: Helmut Gottschalk soll neuer Aufsichtsratsvorsitzender der Commerzbank werden
DGAP-News: TAKKT AG: TAKKT erwartet 2021 starkes Wachstum und ein deutlich höheres Ergebnis
DGAP-News: va-Q-tec erwartet 2021 ein außergewöhnlich starkes und profitables Umsatzwachstum auf 90 bis 100 ...
DGAP-News: FCR Immobilien AG: Testierte Zahlen 2020 bestätigen vorläufige Ergebnisse - Dividendenvorschlag ...
PNE AG baut mit zwei Windparks in Schleswig-Holstein Eigenbetrieb auf 151,6 MW aus
DGAP-News: DIC Asset AG: Logistics Property Annex in Kassel Completed
DGAP-News: SFC Energy und Leosphere unterzeichnen internationale Vertriebs- und Liefervereinbarung - EFOY ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : CONSERVATORIUM AND TITAN ARRANGEMENTS BECOME UNCONDITIONAL
DGAP-Adhoc: Siemens Healthineers AG: Siemens Healthineers beschließt Kapitalerhöhung gegen Bareinlagen unter ...
Evergold steht vor einem großen Jahr, sind Kurse von $1 CAD möglich? Ein Blick auf den ...
DGAP-DD: E.ON SE deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: HAEMATO AG: HAEMATO PHARM GmbH as a subsidiary of HAEMATO AG receives a special approval according ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Joh. Friedrich Behrens AG: Gesamter Geschäftsbetrieb wird veräußert
DGAP-News: HYD LLC for Cancer Research and Drug Development: HYD Substantiates the Science of Deuterium's Role ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT ...
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg steigert Maschinenexporte aus chinesischer Produktion
DGAP-News: ​​​​​​​PAION AG KÜNDIGT GARANTIERTE BEZUGSRECHTSKAPITALERHÖHUNG ÜBER KNAPP EUR 8 ...
DGAP-Adhoc: MBB SE Tochter FRIEDRICH VORWERK legt Preisspanne für geplanten Börsengang auf 41 € bis 56 € ...
DGAP-Adhoc: EDAG Engineering Group AG: EDAG von Cyberangriff betroffen
DGAP-News: SPEAKEASYS STRATEGIE HOCHWERTIGER PRODUKTE MIT HOHER GEWINNSPANNE BEWÄHRT SICH MIT SEINEM VERKAUF ...
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG veröffentlicht Consensus von Analystenschätzungen zur Veröffentlichung der Ergebnisse ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-Adhoc: EDAG Engineering Group AG: EDAG affected by cyber-attack
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17:05 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: HAEMATO AG schließt Kapitalerhöhung erfolgreich ab (deutsch)
17:05 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: HAEMATO AG schließt Kapitalerhöhung erfolgreich ab
24.03.21
Haemato nutzt Aktien-Kurssprung dank COVID-19 Test für Kapitalerhöhung
24.03.21
DGAP-Adhoc: HAEMATO AG plant Barkapitalerhöhung zur Finanzierung des Eigenmarkengeschäftes (deutsch)
24.03.21
DGAP-Adhoc: HAEMATO AG plans cash capital increase to finance private label business
24.03.21
DGAP-Adhoc: HAEMATO AG plant Barkapitalerhöhung zur Finanzierung des Eigenmarkengeschäftes
23.03.21
Haemato: Grünes Licht für Corona-Schnelltest
23.03.21
DGAP-Adhoc: HAEMATO AG: Die HAEMATO PHARM GmbH als Tochterunternehmen der HAEMATO AG erhält eine Sonderzulassung gemäß § 11 Abs. 1 MPG (deutsch)
23.03.21
DGAP-Adhoc: HAEMATO AG: HAEMATO PHARM GmbH as a subsidiary of HAEMATO AG receives a special approval according to § 11 Abs. 1 MPG
23.03.21
DGAP-Adhoc: HAEMATO AG: Die HAEMATO PHARM GmbH als Tochterunternehmen der HAEMATO AG erhält eine Sonderzulassung gemäß § 11 Abs. 1 MPG

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
17:09 Uhr
2.728
HAEMATO AG - gesundes Wachstum im Pharmabereich