HONKARAKENNE OYJ Stock Exchange Release 29 March 2021 at 6:00 p.m.

HONKARAKENNE’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS’ REPORT, FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND REMUNERATION REPORT FOR 2020 HAVE BEEN PUBLISHED

Honkarakenne has published its Board of Directors’ Report and Financial Statements for year 2020 (including Corporate Governance Statement) on its website on 25 March 2021. They are available in PDF format in English and in Finnish on company’s website. Finnish version is available on www.honka.fi and English version is available on www.honka.com.