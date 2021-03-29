 
Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company Announces Plans to Use Limited Edition NFTs to Promote a Membership Model at its Esports Gaming Centers

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are unique units of data secured on a blockchain digital ledger, and can represent creative works such as video, audio, and art.

Boca Raton, Florida, March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company (OTCQB:WINR) (“Simplicity Esports”), announced that it will be selling a series of limited edition NFTs exclusively available to members of its esports gaming centers. Simplicity Esports has the largest footprint of esports gaming centers in North America with a database of over 400,000 paying customers.

Roman Franklin, President of Simplicity Esports, stated, “As we enter the summer months, we will be promoting memberships throughout the footprint. The memberships will give customers exclusive access to purchase limited edition esports NFTs. I see an opportunity for us to reward our members with access to unique events and items, such as NFTs as a thank you for their recurring commitment to our gaming centers. We are also in discussions with Project Token regarding other ways blockchain can make our gaming centers more secure, efficient, and beneficial to customers.”

Simplicity Esports previously announced they have partnered with Project Token and the University of Central Florida (“UCF”) Blockchain Innovation Lab to create, mint, and sell NFTs.

About Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company:

Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company (WINR) is an established brand within the esports industry, competing and streaming in popular games across different genres, including Apex Legends, PUBG Mobile, Overwatch, League of Legends, and various EA Sports titles. Simplicity Esports is also in the process of designing, minting, and selling non-fungible tokens (NFTs) for the esports and gaming industries. Simplicity Esports also owns and operates 12 and is the franchisor for more than 20 Esports Gaming Centers providing the public an opportunity to experience gaming and esports in a social setting, regardless of skill or experience. Simplicity Esports also organizes and hosts various in-person events and play from home, online tournaments. Simplicity Esports also owns a Riot Games League of Legends franchise and top Brazilian esports organization, Flamengo Esports.

Apex Legends, PUBG Mobile, Overwatch, League of Legends, Fortnite, EA Sports and Free Fire are registered trademarks of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond Simplicity Esports’ control, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of Simplicity Esports’ Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on August 31, 2020 and our subsequent SEC filings, as amended or updated from time to time. Copies of Simplicity Esports’ filings with the SEC are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Simplicity Esports undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Simplicity Esports Contact:

Roman Franklin
President
Roman@SimplicityEsports.com
561-819-8586


