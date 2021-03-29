 
Siemens opens first MindSphere Application Center in Canada to accelerate digitalization of energy and infrastructure

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
OAKVILLE, Ontario, March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Siemens Canada virtually inaugurated its first Canadian MindSphere Application Center (MAC) – expanding the Siemens global MAC footprint. The facility, physically based at its headquarters in Oakville, Ontario, will serve as an environment for customers and partners across multiple vertical markets to collaborate on driving their digital transformation agenda and leveraging the true potential of data. This is the first center of its kind in North America to focus specifically on smart energy grids, intelligent buildings and industry digitalization solutions serving transmission system operators (TSOs), distribution system operators (DSOs), utilities, industry partners, smart building operators and other infrastructure entities.

The Siemens MAC brings together local and global Siemen's expertise and customer references with an expansive Siemens software portfolio and technologies in asset specific software applications, digital twins, cloud-based platforms, advanced data analytics and artificial intelligence (AI).

Siemens will leverage its existing footprint in Fredericton, New Brunswick - where global Siemens centers of competencies for cybersecurity and smart grid are located - to work with customers and partners to incubate and accelerate proof-of-concept solutions using data from various connected assets. By utilizing AI and analytics, the goal of the MAC is to turn actionable insights and assessments into evidence-based value add for potential full-scale future deployment in Canada.

Addressable pilot solutions will focus on maximizing operational uptime, optimizing processes, increasing visualization, allowing for predictive and prescriptive analytical solutions, improving asset management and addressing customer efficiency and sustainability goals.

“The MindSphere Application Center will support the digital transformation of the utility, infrastructure and industry in Canada by bringing people and expertise together, harnessing data and testing critical solutions,” said Faisal Kazi, President and CEO, Siemens Canada. “The center will help to de-risk the innovation process by providing our partners access to experts and technologies to think big in a secure space while exponentially increasing the scale and speed of their solutions.”

The Honourable Minister François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry joined the virtual event and said, “I want to congratulate Siemens on today’s inauguration of the first Canadian MindSphere Application Center (MAC). Collaboration and knowledge sharing are integral to promoting innovation, and I have no doubt that having a MAC on Canadian ground will be beneficial to our entrepreneurs across the country.”    

Oakville Mayor Rob Burton likewise provided remarks at the celebration, saying, “I am thrilled the first Canadian MindShare Application Centre is located in Oakville. This co-creation facility makes our town and Siemens a destination for leveraging the potential for data with a focus on smart energy grids, intelligent buildings and industry digitalization solutions, all of which are in line with the Livable Oakville official plan.”

To learn more about the Siemens MAC, please visit www.siemens.ca/mac.
For more information on Siemens Canada please visit www.siemens.ca.

Contact for journalists
Laura Heidbuechel
Phone: 1.289.952.1600
E-mail: laura.heidbuechel@siemens.com
Follow us on Twitter at: www.twitter.com/siemenscanada

About Siemens Canada
Since 1912 Siemens Canada has stood for engineering excellence, innovation, quality, and reliability. The company is active across the country, focusing on intelligent infrastructure for buildings and distributed energy systems and on automation and digitalization in the process and manufacturing industries. Siemens brings together the digital and physical worlds to benefit customers and society. Through Siemens Mobility, a leading supplier of smart mobility solutions for rail and road transport, Siemens is helping shape Canada’s passenger rail services. Via its majority stake in the publicly listed company Siemens Healthineers, Siemens is also a world-leading supplier of medical technology and digital health services. In addition, Siemens holds a minority stake in Siemens Energy, a global leader in the transmission and generation of electrical power with operations in Canada. As of September 30, 2020, the company has approximately 2,500 employees from coast-to-coast and 24 office and production facilities across Canada. Further information is available at www.siemens.ca


