Voltalia wins a new 100- megawatt solar project in Albania

This 100-megawatt project, called Spitalla, was won after a tender launched by the Ministry of Infrastructure and Energy last November. Voltalia has been awarded a 30-year concession contract on a 121-hectare site in the region of Durrës, on the Adriatic coast, some 30 kilometers from Tirana, capital of the country. The project will benefit from the region’s very great potential of solar radiation.

Voltalia (Euronext Paris, code ISIN: FR0011995588), an international player in renewable energies, announces today that it has been awarded a new 100-megawatt solar project in Albania. This is the second project won by the company in the country in less than a year.

Out of the 100 megawatts, 70% will be sold through a 15-year power sale contract with FTL, a state-owned operator. The remaining 30% will be sold through another long-term power sale contract negotiated with a private operator.

The Spitalla plant will be commissioned in 2023. Voltalia will be responsible for the development, construction and maintenance of the project.

This is the second photovoltaic tender launched by Albania in less than a year. Once again, Voltalia wins all the capacity involved in the tender. As a reminder, in May 2020, Voltalia had already announced that it had won a 30-year concession contract to develop, construct and operate Karavasta's 140-megawatt solar project. The two projects located a few tens of kilometers away from each other, with a coordinated implementation calendar, will benefit from significant synergies during construction as well as throughout the operating period.

Sébastien Clerc, CEO of Voltalia, concludes: "We are very pleased to have won this new project which perfectly illustrates the synergies generated by our integrated model. Already present in the country since 2018 through our activity of construction and maintenance of solar power plants for third-party customers, we have been able to develop an excellent knowledge of the country and its energy challenges. Albania benefits from an exceptional sunshine that allows for high yields of solar assets."

About Voltalia (www.voltalia.com) Voltalia is an international player in the renewable energy sector. The Group produces and sells electricity generated from wind, solar, hydraulic, biomass and storage facilities that it owns and operates. Voltalia has generating capacity in operation and under construction of more than 1.4 GW and a portfolio of projects under development representing total capacity of 9.7 GW.



Voltalia is also a service provider and supports its investor clients in renewable energy projects during all phases, from design to operation and maintenance.



As a pioneer in the corporate market, Voltalia provides a global offer to private companies, ranging from the supply of green electricity and energy efficiency services to the local production of their own electricity.



The Group has more than 1 130 employees and is present in 20 countries on 4 continents and is able to act worldwide on behalf of its clients.



Voltalia is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris, compartment B (FR0011995588 – VLTSA) and is part of the Enternext Tech 40 and CAC Mid & Small indices. The Group is also included in the Gaïa-Index, an index for socially responsible midcaps. Voltalia

