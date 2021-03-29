 
checkAd

Alchimie Rolls Out TVPlayer US with 30+ Channels

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
29.03.2021, 17:45  |  19   |   |   

Regulatory News:

Alchimie (Paris:ALCHI) (FR0014000JX7 – ALCHI), an OTT (over the top) subscription video on demand (SVoD) platform featuring original and exclusive thematic channels published jointly with media groups and talents, announces the launch of its American TVPlayer service today, an exciting new on-demand service offering US viewers over 30 popular linear and on demand channels. TVPlayer US brings together a range of themed and special interest channels populated with a selection of premium produced content from American and European producers and rights owners.

TV Player US is the latest OTT service to be rolled out by Alchimie, and complements its localised European TVPlayer platforms TVPlayer UK, TVPlayer France and TVPlayer Spain. As with Alchimie’s other TVPlayer platforms, TVPlayer US will offer themed channels to appeal to those with special, or niche, interests including subscription on-demand channels ‘Inside Outside’ with gardening and home interiors focused programming; ‘Titanic Channel’ (original shows and features); ‘Icons’ which delivers biographies of famous figures throughout the world; ‘Gone TV’ featuring outdoor sports, fishing and hunting ; ‘Explorers’ for world travel and exotic destinations , and ‘Humanity’ which offers a rich collection internationally renowned documentaries on geopolitics, society and culture, among other themed channels.

The channels available on TVPlayer US are an amalgamation of Alchimie-owned channels including those recently acquired by Alchimie from TV4 Entertainment, and channels co-published by Alchimie’s platform with a brand, media group or influencer. All the channels are populated and refreshed regularly by Alchimie’s extensive library of content containing 60,000 hours of premium programming from internationally renowned producers such as All3Media, Arte, ZDF, as well as other respected rights owners including NFB (National Film Board of Canada) and others. The programming available in the repository elevates the viewing experience by ensuring that only professionally produced programmes are included.

“Launching Alchimie and TVPlayer in the US is a natural, but significant step for Alchimie. The US is one of the most dynamic entertainment markets in the world, and we’re delighted to be in a position to offer American audiences an exciting range of channels that can provide entertainment for everybody, whatever their interests or budget, whilst introducing fantastic, professionally produced programmes to new audiences.” Said Nicolas d’Hueppe, CEO and founder of Alchimie.

All of Alchimie’s channels, both independently published and co-published, are supported with Alchimie Studio platform and are available to view via subscription on a range of mobile networks, Smart TV’s and all main digital platforms, including Amazon, Roku, GoogleTV and AppleTV, as well as Alchimie’s own TVPlayer platform in the US, UK, France and Spain.

About Alchimie
 Alchimie is a channel factory: a unique video platform in partnership with talents and media to co-publish their own thematic channel. Alchimie has a catalog of more than 60,000 hours of content from more than 300 renowned partners (Arte, France TV distribution, ZDF Entreprises or Zed). Alchimie partners with 70+ talents (celebrities, influencers), brands and media groups to create new channels (Cultivons-Nous, The Big Issue, Army Stories, Jacques Attali, Poisson Fécond, Vaughan, Michael Rowe, Spektrum der Wissenschaft) which are then distributed on more than 60 distribution platforms (TVPlayer, Amazon, Orange, Movistar, Samsung, Huawei, etc.) constantly expanding its audience and consequently its revenues. In 2019, Alchimie acquired TVPlayer, the largest independent OTT platform in the UK. With offices in France, the UK, Germany, Spain and Australia, Alchimie employs 125 people and is ranked 48th in FW500 (ranking of French technology companies).

For more information: www.alchimie-finance.com / www.alchimie.com

Alchimie Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Alchimie Rolls Out TVPlayer US with 30+ Channels Regulatory News: Alchimie (Paris:ALCHI) (FR0014000JX7 – ALCHI), an OTT (over the top) subscription video on demand (SVoD) platform featuring original and exclusive thematic channels published jointly with media groups and talents, announces the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
QIAGEN Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for NeuMoDx Multiplex Test Expanding COVID-19 ...
Moderna Announces Shipment of 100 Millionth Dose of its COVID-19 Vaccine to the U.S. Government
Tempest and Millendo Announce Proposed Merger Agreement
Accenture to Acquire Cygni to Help Clients Accelerate Cloud First Strategies With Software ...
Humanigen Reports Positive Phase 3 Topline Results Demonstrating That Lenzilumab Improves Survival ...
McAfee MVISION Cloud Native Application Protection Platform Now Generally Available
 Nomad Foods to Acquire Fortenova’s Frozen Food Business Group
Arcosa, Inc. Announces Proposed Offering of $400 Million of Senior Notes
Global Real-Time Payments Transactions Surge by 41 Percent in 2020 as COVID-19 Pandemic Accelerates ...
Cazoo to Become Listed on NYSE through $7.0 Billion Business Combination with AJAX I
Titel
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
La Française de l'Énergie:  Half-Year Results 2021
Ynvisible & SpotSee Announce Launch of New Temperature Indication Solution TempSafe Electrocard
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Cresco Labs Announces Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2020 Results with Record Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA1 ...
Frequency Therapeutics Releases New Data from Two FX-322 Clinical Studies; Plans to Advance ...
AeroFarms, the World Leader in Indoor Vertical Farming, to Become Publicly Traded Company through ...
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors to Securities Class Action Against PLUG POWER ...
 Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Signs Partnership with Dolphin Entertainment
Hate Mayo? Kraft Mayo Will Help You Conquer Your Fear With New ‘Overcoming Mayophobia’ Kit
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
Ontrak Pre-Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
Cryptocurrency Mining Company Argo Blockchain Achieves Record Revenue Growth in February
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.03.21
Alchimie Enters the U.S. Market With the Acquisition of Some of TV4Entertainment’s Thematic Channels