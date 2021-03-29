 
Carmila Will Offer at its Annual General Meeting on May 18, 2021 a Dividend of €1.0 Per Share and the Option to Convert This Dividend Payment Into Shares

As announced on February 17, 2021, the Carmila (Paris:CARM) Board of Directors decided to submit to the General Meeting of May 18, 2021 at 9:30 am, the payment of a dividend of €1.0 per share.

Shareholders will be offered the option to receive this dividend in shares between May 26, 2021 and June 9, 2021 (included), by submitting a request to the Company’s authorized agent. Should the option not be exercised before June 9, 2021 (included), the dividend will be paid only in cash.

The new shares, if the option is exercised, will be issued at a price equal to 95% of the average closing prices quoted on the regulated market of Euronext Paris during the twenty trading days preceding the Annual General meeting, less the net amount of the dividend and rounded upward to the nearest euro cent.

The dividend ex-date will be May 24, 2021 and the record date will be May 25, 2021. For shareholders who will not opt for a payment in new shares, the dividend will be paid in cash on June 15, 2021, at the end of the option period. For shareholders who will opt for a payment in new shares, the new shares will be delivered on the same date.

INVESTOR AGENDA

22 April 2021 (after trading): First-quarter 2021 Financial Information
18 May 2021 (9:30 am Paris time): Annual General Meeting
28 July 2021 (after trading): 2021 Interim Results
29 July 2021 (2:30 p.m. Paris time): Investor and Analyst Meeting

ABOUT CARMILA

Carmila was founded by Carrefour and large institutional investors in order to develop the value of shopping centres anchored by Carrefour stores in France, Spain and Italy. As at 31 December 2020, its portfolio was valued at €6.1 billion, comprising 215 shopping centres in France, Spain and Italy, all leaders in their catchment areas. Inspired by a genuine retail culture, Carmila's teams include all of the expertise dedicated to retail attractiveness: leasing, digital marketing, specialty leasing, shopping centre management and portfolio management.

Carmila is listed on Euronext-Paris Compartment A under the symbol CARM. It benefits from the tax regime for French real estate investment trusts (“SIIC”). Carmila became part of the FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Global Real Estate (EMEA Region) indices on 18 September 2017.

Carmila became part of the Euronext CAC Small, CAC Mid & Small and CAC Alltradable indices on 24 September 2018.

