Everest Re Group Appoints Anne Rocco as Group Chief Transformation and Shared Services Leader

Everest Re Group, Ltd. (“Everest”) today announced the appointment of Anne Rocco as Senior Vice President and Group Chief Transformation and Shared Services Leader. She will serve on the Everest Executive Leadership Committee and report directly to President and Chief Executive Officer Juan C. Andrade.

This leadership appointment supports the company’s strategy of profitably growing a balanced and diversified insurance and reinsurance portfolio, underpinned by the relentless execution of our strategies to maximize shareholder returns and deliver superior earnings and book value per share growth over time.

Anne joins Everest from Chubb, where she most recently served as Executive Vice President and Head of International Operations and Technology for Chubb Overseas General. Anne began her career with Chubb 28 years ago and has held significant leadership roles in their North American and International businesses, leading global teams to reengineer processes, improve operational performance and transform businesses in dynamic and rapidly changing environments. Ms Rocco has extensive experience delivering complex, large scale strategic and transformational global initiatives. She is widely recognized for her passion and success in driving results, improving customer experience, and enhancing operational performance.

Juan C. Andrade, President and Chief Executive Officer commented, “Anne is an exceptionally talented executive who brings a wealth of experience, operational acumen, and global industry knowledge to Everest. She will be instrumental in driving our strategy to transform our Company and support our growth ambitions for the future. I am excited to work with her and the rest of our executive management team to build upon our strong foundation and deliver our strategic objectives in the next chapter of Everest’s journey.”

Ms. Rocco stated, “I am delighted to be joining Everest and its ambitious leadership team. I am energized to work across the Group to accelerate the transformational initiatives underway, ensuring we are well positioned to effectively support our growth goals across the globe.”

About Everest Re Group, Ltd.

Everest Re Group, Ltd. (“Everest”) is a leading global provider of reinsurance and insurance, operating for close to 50 years through subsidiaries in the U.S., Europe, Singapore, Canada, Bermuda and other territories.

Everest offers property, casualty, and specialty products through its various operating affiliates located in key markets around the world.

Everest common stock (NYSE:RE) is a component of the S&P 500 index.

Additional information about Everest, our people, and our products can be found on our website at www.everestre.com. All issuing companies may not do business in all jurisdictions.

