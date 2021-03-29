 
VINCI Airports – Publication by London Gatwick Airport

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
29.03.2021, 17:45  |  19   |   |   

Rueil Malmaison, 29 March 2021

VINCI Airports – Publication by London Gatwick Airport

Gatwick Airport Finance plc – the holding company of Gatwick Airport Ltd, owned at 50.01% by VINCI Airports – announces the launch of an offer of £400 million senior secured notes.

The proceeds of these notes are expected to be used by Gatwick Airport Finance for general corporate purposes, including the downstreaming by Gatwick Airport Finance of approximately £325 million to the Gatwick Airport operating group.

The published information is available at the following address:
https://www.londonstockexchange.com/news-article/79IU/launching-ps400m ...

About VINCI

VINCI is a global player in concessions and construction, employing more than 217,000 people in some 100 countries. We design, finance, build and operate infrastructure and facilities that help improve daily life and mobility for all. Because we believe in all-round performance, above and beyond economic and financial results, we are committed to operating in an environmentally, socially responsible and ethical manner. And because our projects are in the public interest, we consider that reaching out to all our stakeholders and engaging in dialogue with them is essential in the conduct of our business activities. Based on that approach, VINCI’s ambition is to create long-term value for its customers, shareholders, employees, partners and society in general. www.vinci.com 

PRESS CONTACT
VINCI Press Department
Tel: +33 (0)1 47 16 31 82
media.relations@vinci.com

