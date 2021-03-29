Gofore Plc The City of Helsinki selected Gofore as its development partner for the Education Division
GOFORE PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE INSIDE INFORMATION 29 MARCH 2021 AT 18.50 EET
The City of Helsinki selected Gofore as its development partner for the Education Division
The City of Helsinki has selected Gofore Plc as one of the providers to develop its information system portfolio within the Education Division. The value of the procurement
is a maximum of EUR 2.95 million. This procurement decision covers the years 2021-2022. Gofore’s expert resources can be used during the duration of the project from 2021 to 2024.
The agreement is valid until further notice.
The agreement marks an extension to the prior agreement between the City of Helsinki and Gofore. The continued cooperation ensures the prevalence of Gofore’s pivotal role in the development of the transactional information system for the Education Division of the City of Helsinki. The additional procurement option embedded in the agreement also entails the possibility for expanding the co-operation.
The City of Helsinki resolved on the procurement award on this day of 29 March 2021. The procurement award will become final and non-appealable once the appeal period stipulated
under the Finnish Public Procurement Act has passed.
For further information:
Mikael Nylund, CEO, Gofore Plc
tel. +358 40 540 2280
mikael.nylund@gofore.com
Gofore Plc is a digital transformation consultancy with over 700 impact-driven employees across Finland, Germany, Spain, and Estonia – top experts in our industry who are our company’s heart, brain, and hands. We use our holistic service offering – consulting, coding and design – as tools to incite positive change. We care for our people, our customers, and the surrounding world. Our values guide our business: Gofore is a great workplace that thrives on customer success. In 2020, our net sales amounted to EUR 78 million. Gofore Plc’s share is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. in Finland. Learn to know us better at www.gofore.com.
Gofore Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare