 
checkAd

Transaction in Own Shares and Total Voting Rights and Capital

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
29.03.2021, 17:56  |  25   |   |   

ALBION ENTERPRISE VCT PLC

LEI Code 213800OVSRDHRJBMO720

                                                                                                                                     

TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES AND TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS AND CAPITAL

Albion Enterprise VCT PLC (the “Company”) announces that it purchased 550,103 ordinary shares at 106.62 pence per share on 29 March 2021. The shares purchased represent 0.73% of the total number of voting rights in the Company before the transaction.  These shares will be held in treasury.

Following this transaction, and in conformity with the provisions of DTR 5.6, we would like to notify the market of the following:

The capital of the Company as at 29 March 2021 consisted of 85,232,100 ordinary shares with a nominal value of 1 penny each. The Company holds 10,713,420 shares in treasury.

Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 74,518,680 which may be used by shareholders or other persons as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

29 March 2021

Albion Capital Group LLP
Company Secretary

Tel: 020 7601 1850


Albion Enterprise VCT Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Transaction in Own Shares and Total Voting Rights and Capital ALBION ENTERPRISE VCT PLC LEI Code 213800OVSRDHRJBMO720                                                                                                                                       TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES AND TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS AND …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Results for the year ended 31 December 2020
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Major Precious Metals Granted Additional Mineral Exploration Licence at Skaergaard; Discloses ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces its Addition to the Market's First Psychedelic Stock Index ETF
Remarkable Turnaround Following Leronlimab Treatment in Critically Ill COVID-19 Patient After 84 ...
K92 Mining Releases Strong 2020 Q4 & Annual Financial Results - Record Net Cash, Revenue & ...
The Philippines FDA Approves the Use of Leronlimab to Treat a COVID-19 Patient
Orphazyme announces topline results from pivotal trial of arimoclomol for Inclusion Body Myositis ...
Kirkland Lake Gold to Host Detour Lake and Sustainability “Teach-In” Presentations
Digihost Acquires 700 S17+ 76TH Bitcoin Miners for Immediate Delivery
Titel
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
AgraFlora Provides Dial-In Information for Annual General Meeting and Business Update Presentation
Digihost Announces Grant of Stock Options
CLINUVEL expands DNA Repair Program
Results for the year ended 31 December 2020
Bombardier Announces Cash Tender Offer for Certain Outstanding Senior Notes
Atari: Availability of the Half-Year Financial Report as of September 30, 2020
Digihost Acquires 60 MW Power Plant Increasing Hashrate Capacity to 3 EH
Vow ASA: Private Placement successfully completed
Clean Power Shares Its Investee Company, PowerTap‘s, Update on the Development of the PowerTap ...
Titel
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01.03.21
Director/PDMR Shareholding
01.03.21
Issue of Equity and Total Voting Rights and Capital