Lifesum Teams Up With Gympass, Making Its Nutrition App Available to Employees of Leading Global Brands

Gympass is the Latest to Join Lifesum's Growing Roster of Corporate Wellness Partners

LOS ANGELES, March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading nutrition app, Lifesum, has announced a new partnership with Gympass, the world's leading corporate wellbeing company, that will introduce the Lifesum wellness program to millions of new enterprise users globally.

Under the partnership, Gympass clients will receive access to Lifesum Premium, which includes nutrition advice, recipes, personalised health advice, as well as on-demand and live-streamed wellness content as part of their monthly membership. 

This is just the latest such partnership for Lifesum. Over the last year, Lifesum has expanded its corporate wellness programs with partners including GE, PayPal, Europcar, Perkbox, Gymlib and Twic.

Marcus Gners, Co-founder and CSO of Lifesum, said this partnership will make it easier for Gympass clients to keep their workforces healthier during the pandemic.

"In addition to the emotional stress and fatigue created by a year of lockdowns, we've blurred the boundaries between work and home beyond recognition," said Gners. "By offering personalised nutritional advice, employers can empower their workforces with tools to improve their overall health during lockdown and beyond."

Millions of people already use Lifesum to improve the way they eat, drink and exercise. Lifesum is one of the highest rated mobile apps in the Health & Fitness category on the App Store.

"Wellness has really been at the forefront of people's minds this past year and with that has come an emphasis on how we take care of and nourish our bodies," said Rodrigo Silveira, SVP New Ventures at Gympass. "Our goal at Gympass is to provide access to the best wellbeing options available, which is why we're so excited to partner with Lifesum to offer our users access to a top-tier suite of nutrition resources."

Gympass is a global platform that includes personal trainers, gym memberships and live-streamed fitness classes. It reaches enterprise clients in 12 countries and more than 6,000 cities, including Tesco, Uber and P&G among others.

ABOUT LIFESUM
 Lifesum is the world's leading digital nutrition company, helping over 50 million global users live healthier and happier lives. Whether the goal is to lose weight or simply have more energy throughout the day, the Lifesum app offers personalised nutrition at scale and features a variety of Meal Plans, healthy recipes, trackers and more based on users' goals, dietary restrictions and lifestyle. Visit Lifesum.com for more information. 

ABOUT GYMPASS
 Gympass is a complete corporate wellbeing platform that ignites and fuels every journey to feel good. We do this by reinventing wellbeing, making it universal, engaging and accessible. Worldwide companies rely on Gympass' unmatched variety, convenience, and flexibility to support their employees' health and happiness. With over 50,000 fitness partners, 1,300 on demand classes, 2,000 hours of meditation, 1000 healthy recipes, weekly 1:1 therapy sessions, and hundreds of personal trainers, Gympass supports every wellbeing journey. We partner with best in class wellbeing providers in multiple markets across North America, Latin America, and Europe.

CONTACT: 646-770-0541, mmm@maciaspr.com



