Legrand Statement of Transactions in Own Shares From March 22, 2021 to March 26, 2021
Regulatory News:
Legrand (Paris:LR):
Aggregated presentation by day and by market
|
Name of the issuer
|
Identity code of the Issuer
Day of the transaction
Identity code of the financial
instrument
Total daily volume (in
number of shares)
Daily weighted average
purchase price of the shares*
Market
(MIC Code)
LEGRAND SA
969500XXRPGD7HCAFA91
22/03/2021
FR0010307819
68 000
74,03
XPAR
LEGRAND SA
969500XXRPGD7HCAFA91
23/03/2021
FR0010307819
46 148
74,14
XPAR
LEGRAND SA
969500XXRPGD7HCAFA91
24/03/2021
FR0010307819
41 000
74,61
XPAR
LEGRAND SA
969500XXRPGD7HCAFA91
25/03/2021
FR0010307819
19 734
75,56
XPAR
LEGRAND SA
969500XXRPGD7HCAFA91
26/03/2021
FR0010307819
0
0,00
XPAR
TOTAL
174 882
74,37
Legrand
Société anonyme au capital de 1 069 790 984 euros
Siège social : 128, avenue du Maréchal de Lattre de Tassigny – 87000 Limoges
421 259 615 RCS Limoges
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210329005521/en/LEGRAND Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare