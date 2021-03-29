 
Legrand Statement of Transactions in Own Shares From March 22, 2021 to March 26, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
29.03.2021, 18:00  |  75   |   |   

Regulatory News:

Legrand (Paris:LR):

Aggregated presentation by day and by market

Name of the issuer

Identity code of the Issuer

Day of the transaction

Identity code of the financial
instrument

Total daily volume (in
number of shares)

Daily weighted average
purchase price of the shares*

Market
(MIC Code)

LEGRAND SA

969500XXRPGD7HCAFA91

22/03/2021

FR0010307819

68 000

74,03

XPAR

LEGRAND SA

969500XXRPGD7HCAFA91

23/03/2021

FR0010307819

46 148

74,14

XPAR

LEGRAND SA

969500XXRPGD7HCAFA91

24/03/2021

FR0010307819

41 000

74,61

XPAR

LEGRAND SA

969500XXRPGD7HCAFA91

25/03/2021

FR0010307819

19 734

75,56

XPAR

LEGRAND SA

969500XXRPGD7HCAFA91

26/03/2021

FR0010307819

0

0,00

XPAR

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

* Rounded to two decimal places

TOTAL

174 882

74,37

Legrand
Société anonyme au capital de 1 069 790 984 euros
Siège social : 128, avenue du Maréchal de Lattre de Tassigny – 87000 Limoges
421 259 615 RCS Limoges

