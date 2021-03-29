In order to respect the measures taken by the government to limit the risk of COVID-19 contamination, this meeting will be held behind closed doors.

The Vicat Group (Euronext Paris: FR0000031775 - VCT) (Paris:VCT) today announced that Vicat 2021 Combined General Meeting will be held on Friday 9 April 2021 at 10:00 am.

In this context, and in order to allow shareholders to follow the Meeting remotely, it will be broadcast live on the Company's website (www.vicat.fr) or by clicking on the following link

https://vicat.la-webtv.fr

This webcast will be accompanied by a presentation in French which will be available on 9 April 2021 from 9:30 a.m. on the Company's website: www.vicat.fr.

In this particular context, it is important to note:

- That shareholders wishing to attend this webcast are strongly advised to connect from 9:30 a.m. in order to follow the usual registration procedures;

- That votes on the proposed resolutions may only be cast by correspondence, in accordance with the procedures and deadlines in force as described in the notice of meeting (available on the company's website www.vicat.fr);

- That any shareholder wishing to ask questions at this event must do so exclusively in writing and send them (by registered letter) before 7 April 2021 to the Company's registered office (Vicat - Les Trois Vallons - 4, rue Aristide Bergès - 38080 - L'Isle d'Abeau - France) or by e-mail to the following address: relations.investisseurs@vicat.fr.

Following the Combined General Meeting, a detailed report will be published on the Company's website www.vicat.fr.

Next report:

First-quarter 2021 sales on 5 May 2021 after the market close.

About Vicat

The Vicat Group has over 9,000 employees working in three core divisions, Cement, Concrete & Aggregates and Other Products & Services, which generated consolidated sales of €2.805 billion in 2020. The Group operates in twelve countries: France, Switzerland, Italy, the United States, Turkey, Egypt, Senegal, Mali, Mauritania, Kazakhstan, India and Brazil. Some 64% of its sales are generated outside France.

The Vicat Group is the heir to a family industrial tradition dating back to 1817, when Louis Vicat invented artificial cement. Founded in 1853, the Vicat Group now operates three core lines of business: Cement, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregates, as well as related activities.

About the Louis Vicat Foundation

Created in 2017 on the occasion of the bicentenary of the invention of artificial cement, the Foundation's objectives are: the promotion of scientific and technical culture, the preservation and enhancement of heritage, education and solidarity. To this end, in 2020 the Foundation carried out a series of inclusive actions for the benefit of people with disabilities and those far from employment. The year 2021 will be the Year of Women.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210329005575/en/