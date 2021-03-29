Incyte Announces the European Commission Approval of Pemazyre (pemigatinib) as a Treatment for Adults with Locally Advanced or Metastatic Cholangiocarcinoma with a Fibroblast Growth Factor Receptor 2 (FGFR2) Fusion or Rearrangement

Incyte (Nasdaq:INCY) today announced that the European Commission (EC) has approved Pemazyre (pemigatinib) for the treatment of adults with locally advanced or metastatic cholangiocarcinoma with a fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2) fusion or rearrangement that have progressed after at least one prior line of systemic therapy. The decision follows the positive opinion received from the European Medicines Agency’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use in January 2021 recommending the conditional marketing authorization of Pemazyre.

“Pemazyre’s approval is a crucial milestone for patients with FGFR2 positive cholangiocarcinoma. It is the first new treatment option to be made available to these patients in the EU in over a decade and has demonstrated a high rate of durable responses in a setting where historically there has been no effective standard of care,” said Hervé Hoppenot, Chief Executive Officer, Incyte. “We now look forward to working with individual countries in Europe to ensure eligible patients can access this new treatment as soon as possible.”