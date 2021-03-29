 
 LINKBANCORP, INC. Announces New Chief Financial Officer

LINKBANCORP, INC., (OTC PINK: LNKB), the holding company of LINKBANK, a Pennsylvania based community bank delivering highly personalized services to individuals, families, nonprofit and business clients, announces the appointment of Kris Paul as Chief Financial Officer.

Paul will serve on LINKBANK’s Executive Management Team and will be based at the company’s headquarters. He brings 18 years of in-market financial experience into his new position.

“I am pleased to welcome Kris, who brings extensive investment experience and meaningful executive depth,” remarked Andrew Samuel, Chairman and CEO. “Kris will make an immediate impact to enhance shareholder value and engage in ongoing initiatives to grow our company.”

“A driving factor in joining this team is the shared core values. I’m excited to be apart of a thriving organization that values the collective positive impact,” noted Kris Paul.

Paul received an undergraduate degree from Penn State University and is licensed as a Certified Public Accountant. He lives with his wife and three children in Silver Spring Township.

About LINKBANCORP

LINKBANCORP, Inc., was formed in 2018 with a mission to positively impact lives through community banking. At December 31, 2020, its subsidiary, LINKBANK, had approximately $424 million in total assets. LINKBANCORP, Inc. common stock is traded over the counter (OTC Pink) under the symbol “LNKB.” To learn more visit: IR.LINKBANCORP.com.



