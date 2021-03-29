 
checkAd

Payment of share rewards based on the share-based incentive program as a directed share issue of own shares of the company without consideration

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
29.03.2021, 18:00  |  50   |   |   

Dovre Group Plc                   Stock Exchange Release               March 29, 2021 at 7 pm

Payment of share rewards based on the share-based incentive program as a directed share issue of own shares of the company without consideration

____________________________________________

On 29 March 2021, the Board of Directors of Dovre Group Plc has confirmed the number of shares, 633,612 shares, earned based on the earning period 2018-2020 of the share-based incentive program which commenced in 2018 for the company's key personnel and resolved on the payment of the share rewards earned based on said earning period. This amount means a gross reward from which the applicable taxes will be withheld and the remaining net amount will be paid to the participants in shares. The recipients of the above share rewards comprise two key persons.

Dovre Group Plc announced the commencement of this share-based incentive program with a Stock Exchange Release on 1 June 2018.

The share rewards are paid by transferring own shares held by the company without consideration to the participants (directed share issue without consideration). The share rewards are aimed to be paid by 31 March 2021.

The Board of Directors has resolved on this transfer of own shares based on the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on 28 April 2020. The shares to be transferred are of the same class as the company's other shares.

There is an especially weighty financial reason for the company, also taking into account the interests of all the company's shareholders, to deviate from the shareholders' pre-emptive subscription right in the directed share issue without consideration. The shares issued constitute share rewards within the long-term share-based incentive program of the company's management and these share rewards are, in accordance with the objectives of the incentive program, intended to encourage the key persons to work on a long-term basis with the aim to increase the shareholder value.

Dovre Group Plc

Board of Directors


For additional information, please contact:

Dovre Group Plc
Sirpa Haavisto, CFO
sirpa.haavisto@dovregroup.com
tel. +358 20 436 2000
www.dovregroup.com


Dovre Group is a global provider of project management services. Dovre Group has two business areas: Project Personnel and Consulting. Dovre Group has offices in Canada, Finland, Norway, Russia, Singapore and the US, and employs more than 670 people worldwide. Dovre Group is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki (symbol: DOV1V).

DISTRIBUTION:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Major media
www.dovregroup.com

Attachment


Dovre Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Payment of share rewards based on the share-based incentive program as a directed share issue of own shares of the company without consideration Dovre Group Plc                   Stock Exchange Release               March 29, 2021 at 7 pm Payment of share rewards based on the share-based incentive program as a directed share issue of own shares of the company without consideration …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Results for the year ended 31 December 2020
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces its Addition to the Market's First Psychedelic Stock Index ETF
K92 Mining Releases Strong 2020 Q4 & Annual Financial Results - Record Net Cash, Revenue & ...
Remarkable Turnaround Following Leronlimab Treatment in Critically Ill COVID-19 Patient After 84 ...
Major Precious Metals Granted Additional Mineral Exploration Licence at Skaergaard; Discloses ...
The Philippines FDA Approves the Use of Leronlimab to Treat a COVID-19 Patient
XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. Featured in Syndicated Broadcast Covering Recent European Approval of ...
Digihost Acquires 700 S17+ 76TH Bitcoin Miners for Immediate Delivery
Orphazyme announces topline results from pivotal trial of arimoclomol for Inclusion Body Myositis ...
Titel
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
AgraFlora Provides Dial-In Information for Annual General Meeting and Business Update Presentation
Digihost Announces Grant of Stock Options
CLINUVEL expands DNA Repair Program
Results for the year ended 31 December 2020
Bombardier Announces Cash Tender Offer for Certain Outstanding Senior Notes
Atari: Availability of the Half-Year Financial Report as of September 30, 2020
Digihost Acquires 60 MW Power Plant Increasing Hashrate Capacity to 3 EH
Vow ASA: Private Placement successfully completed
Clean Power Shares Its Investee Company, PowerTap‘s, Update on the Development of the PowerTap ...
Titel
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19.03.21
DOVRE GROUP’S ANNUAL REPORT 2020 PUBLISHED
15.03.21
Dovre Group awarded a frame agreement with Gassnova
10.03.21
Dovre Group will purchase majority share of Suvic Oy
02.03.21
Dovre Group awarded frame agreement with Statsbygg