Payment of share rewards based on the share-based incentive program as a directed share issue of own shares of the company without consideration

On 29 March 2021, the Board of Directors of Dovre Group Plc has confirmed the number of shares, 633,612 shares, earned based on the earning period 2018-2020 of the share-based incentive program which commenced in 2018 for the company's key personnel and resolved on the payment of the share rewards earned based on said earning period. This amount means a gross reward from which the applicable taxes will be withheld and the remaining net amount will be paid to the participants in shares. The recipients of the above share rewards comprise two key persons.

Dovre Group Plc announced the commencement of this share-based incentive program with a Stock Exchange Release on 1 June 2018.

The share rewards are paid by transferring own shares held by the company without consideration to the participants (directed share issue without consideration). The share rewards are aimed to be paid by 31 March 2021.

The Board of Directors has resolved on this transfer of own shares based on the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on 28 April 2020. The shares to be transferred are of the same class as the company's other shares.

There is an especially weighty financial reason for the company, also taking into account the interests of all the company's shareholders, to deviate from the shareholders' pre-emptive subscription right in the directed share issue without consideration. The shares issued constitute share rewards within the long-term share-based incentive program of the company's management and these share rewards are, in accordance with the objectives of the incentive program, intended to encourage the key persons to work on a long-term basis with the aim to increase the shareholder value.

Dovre Group Plc

Board of Directors



Dovre Group is a global provider of project management services. Dovre Group has two business areas: Project Personnel and Consulting. Dovre Group has offices in Canada, Finland, Norway, Russia, Singapore and the US, and employs more than 670 people worldwide. Dovre Group is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki (symbol: DOV1V).





