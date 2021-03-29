Result of AGM

Results of Annual General Meeting voting

The Company announces that at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) held today, all resolutions were duly passed.

Details of the votes received were as follows:-





FOR



AGAINST Chairman’s

Discretion Abstain Resolution No. Number of Votes



Number of Votes



Number of Votes



Number of Votes Ordinary 1 1,868,269 0 108,424 10,000 Ordinary 2 1,871,984 6,285 108,424 0 Ordinary 3 1,843,521 13,000 102,424 27,748 Ordinary 4 1,840,521 13,000 102,424 30,748 Ordinary 5 1,843,521 13,000 102,424 27,748 Ordinary 6 1,843,521 13,000 102,424 27,748 Ordinary 7 1,876,269 0 102,424 8,000 Ordinary 8 1,880,984 3,285 102,424 0 Ordinary 9 1,870,984 13,285 102,424 0 Special 10 1,865,984 13,285 102,424 5,000 Special 11 1,813,495 55,729 102,424 15,045 Special 12 1,848,191 21,033 102,424 15,045

A copy of the resolutions passed will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/nsm

Enquiries:

John Hustler, Seneca Growth Capital VCT Plc at john.hustler@btconnect.com