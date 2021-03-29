 
checkAd

Result of AGM

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
29.03.2021, 18:12  |  53   |   |   

For immediate release                                                                                                                        29 March 2021

Seneca Growth Capital VCT Plc

Results of Annual General Meeting voting

The Company announces that at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) held today, all resolutions were duly passed.

Details of the votes received were as follows:-

   

FOR 		 

AGAINST 		Chairman’s
Discretion 		Abstain
Resolution No. Number of Votes

  		Number of Votes

  		Number of Votes

  		Number of Votes
Ordinary 1 1,868,269 0 108,424 10,000
Ordinary 2 1,871,984 6,285 108,424 0
Ordinary 3 1,843,521 13,000 102,424 27,748
Ordinary 4 1,840,521 13,000 102,424 30,748
Ordinary 5 1,843,521 13,000 102,424 27,748
Ordinary 6 1,843,521 13,000 102,424 27,748
Ordinary 7 1,876,269 0 102,424 8,000
Ordinary 8 1,880,984 3,285 102,424 0
Ordinary 9 1,870,984 13,285 102,424 0
Special 10 1,865,984 13,285 102,424 5,000
Special 11 1,813,495 55,729 102,424 15,045
Special 12 1,848,191 21,033 102,424 15,045

A copy of the resolutions passed will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/nsm

Enquiries:

John Hustler, Seneca Growth Capital VCT Plc at john.hustler@btconnect.com


Seite 1 von 2
Seneca Growth Capital VCT Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Result of AGM For immediate release                                                                                                                        29 March 2021 Seneca Growth Capital VCT Plc Results of Annual General Meeting voting The Company …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Results for the year ended 31 December 2020
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces its Addition to the Market's First Psychedelic Stock Index ETF
K92 Mining Releases Strong 2020 Q4 & Annual Financial Results - Record Net Cash, Revenue & ...
Remarkable Turnaround Following Leronlimab Treatment in Critically Ill COVID-19 Patient After 84 ...
Major Precious Metals Granted Additional Mineral Exploration Licence at Skaergaard; Discloses ...
The Philippines FDA Approves the Use of Leronlimab to Treat a COVID-19 Patient
XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. Featured in Syndicated Broadcast Covering Recent European Approval of ...
Digihost Acquires 700 S17+ 76TH Bitcoin Miners for Immediate Delivery
Orphazyme announces topline results from pivotal trial of arimoclomol for Inclusion Body Myositis ...
Titel
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
AgraFlora Provides Dial-In Information for Annual General Meeting and Business Update Presentation
Digihost Announces Grant of Stock Options
CLINUVEL expands DNA Repair Program
Results for the year ended 31 December 2020
Bombardier Announces Cash Tender Offer for Certain Outstanding Senior Notes
Atari: Availability of the Half-Year Financial Report as of September 30, 2020
Digihost Acquires 60 MW Power Plant Increasing Hashrate Capacity to 3 EH
Vow ASA: Private Placement successfully completed
Clean Power Shares Its Investee Company, PowerTap‘s, Update on the Development of the PowerTap ...
Titel
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.03.21
Director/PDMR Shareholding
02.03.21
Issue of Equity and Total Voting Rights