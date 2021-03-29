Result of AGM
For immediate release 29 March 2021
Seneca Growth Capital VCT Plc
Results of Annual General Meeting voting
The Company announces that at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) held today, all resolutions were duly passed.
Details of the votes received were as follows:-
|
FOR
|
AGAINST
|
Chairman’s
Discretion
|Abstain
|Resolution No.
|
Number of Votes
|
Number of Votes
|
Number of Votes
|Number of Votes
|Ordinary 1
|1,868,269
|0
|108,424
|10,000
|Ordinary 2
|1,871,984
|6,285
|108,424
|0
|Ordinary 3
|1,843,521
|13,000
|102,424
|27,748
|Ordinary 4
|1,840,521
|13,000
|102,424
|30,748
|Ordinary 5
|1,843,521
|13,000
|102,424
|27,748
|Ordinary 6
|1,843,521
|13,000
|102,424
|27,748
|Ordinary 7
|1,876,269
|0
|102,424
|8,000
|Ordinary 8
|1,880,984
|3,285
|102,424
|0
|Ordinary 9
|1,870,984
|13,285
|102,424
|0
|Special 10
|1,865,984
|13,285
|102,424
|5,000
|Special 11
|1,813,495
|55,729
|102,424
|15,045
|Special 12
|1,848,191
|21,033
|102,424
|15,045
A copy of the resolutions passed will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/nsm
Enquiries:
John Hustler, Seneca Growth Capital VCT Plc at john.hustler@btconnect.com
