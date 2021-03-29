The shareholders of Serstech AB (publ) are invited to the Annual General Meeting on Friday 30 April 2021 at 1 pm at the company’s office, Åldermansgatan 13 in Lund.

This notice is published in both the Swedish and the English language. In the event of inconsistency or discrepancy between the English version and the Swedish version of this publication, the Swedish language version shall prevail.

Precautionary measures in response to the Covid-19 pandemic

As a response to the Covid-19 pandemic and in respect of the current recommendations, a number of precautionary measures are taken by the company in relation to the annual general meeting of 2021:

Facemasks and hand-sanitisers will be provided.

Shareholders interested in exercising their vote at the annual general meeting are encouraged to do so by using a proxy to help keep the number of participants to a minimum.

The general meeting will be held as short as possible without jeopardizing the shareholder rights.

These precautions are taken to preserve the health of shareholders and representatives of the company and to limit the potential spread of the virus as much as possible.

Registration

Shareholders wishing to attend the meeting must

be included in the register of shareholders held by Euroclear Sweden AB as of Thursday 22 April 2021, and

notify the company of their intention to attend by Monday 26 April 2021 in writing to Serstech AB (publ), ATT: Thomas Pileby, Åldermansgatan 13, 227 64 Lund, by e-mail to tp@serstech.com or by phone 0702-072643. The notification must state the name, personal or organizational number, address and telephone number, number of shares and, where applicable, the number of representatives (maximum two) who will be attending the meeting. The notification should when applicable contain mandates, certificate of registration and/or other supporting documents.

Trustee-registered shares

Those who have trustee-registered shares must, in addition to the registration of attendance at the meeting, via the trustee's agency register the shares in their own name so that the shareholder concerned is registered in the share register on the record date of April 22, 2021. This means that shareholders must notify their trustee in due time before the said date.