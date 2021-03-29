 
checkAd

SERSTECH AB Notice of Annual General Meeting in Serstech AB (publ.)

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
29.03.2021, 18:16  |  67   |   |   

This notice is published in both the Swedish and the English language. In the event of inconsistency or discrepancy between the English version and the Swedish version of this publication, the Swedish language version shall prevail.  

The shareholders of Serstech AB (publ) are invited to the Annual General Meeting on Friday 30 April 2021 at 1 pm at the company’s office, Åldermansgatan 13 in Lund.

Precautionary measures in response to the Covid-19 pandemic

As a response to the Covid-19 pandemic and in respect of the current recommendations, a number of precautionary measures are taken by the company in relation to the annual general meeting of 2021:

  • Facemasks and hand-sanitisers will be provided.
  • Shareholders interested in exercising their vote at the annual general meeting are encouraged to do so by using a proxy to help keep the number of participants to a minimum.
  • The general meeting will be held as short as possible without jeopardizing the shareholder rights.

These precautions are taken to preserve the health of shareholders and representatives of the company and to limit the potential spread of the virus as much as possible.

Registration
Shareholders wishing to attend the meeting must 

  • be included in the register of shareholders held by Euroclear Sweden AB as of Thursday 22 April 2021, and 
  • notify the company of their intention to attend by Monday 26 April 2021 in writing to Serstech AB (publ), ATT: Thomas Pileby, Åldermansgatan 13, 227 64 Lund, by e-mail to tp@serstech.com or by phone 0702-072643. The notification must state the name, personal or organizational number, address and telephone number, number of shares and, where applicable, the number of representatives (maximum two) who will be attending the meeting. The notification should when applicable contain mandates, certificate of registration and/or other supporting documents.

Trustee-registered shares

Those who have trustee-registered shares must, in addition to the registration of attendance at the meeting, via the trustee's agency register the shares in their own name so that the shareholder concerned is registered in the share register on the record date of April 22, 2021. This means that shareholders must notify their trustee in due time before the said date.

Seite 1 von 6
Serstech Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

SERSTECH AB Notice of Annual General Meeting in Serstech AB (publ.) This notice is published in both the Swedish and the English language. In the event of inconsistency or discrepancy between the English version and the Swedish version of this publication, the Swedish language version shall prevail.   …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Results for the year ended 31 December 2020
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces its Addition to the Market's First Psychedelic Stock Index ETF
K92 Mining Releases Strong 2020 Q4 & Annual Financial Results - Record Net Cash, Revenue & ...
Remarkable Turnaround Following Leronlimab Treatment in Critically Ill COVID-19 Patient After 84 ...
Major Precious Metals Granted Additional Mineral Exploration Licence at Skaergaard; Discloses ...
The Philippines FDA Approves the Use of Leronlimab to Treat a COVID-19 Patient
XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. Featured in Syndicated Broadcast Covering Recent European Approval of ...
Digihost Acquires 700 S17+ 76TH Bitcoin Miners for Immediate Delivery
Orphazyme announces topline results from pivotal trial of arimoclomol for Inclusion Body Myositis ...
Titel
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
AgraFlora Provides Dial-In Information for Annual General Meeting and Business Update Presentation
Digihost Announces Grant of Stock Options
CLINUVEL expands DNA Repair Program
Results for the year ended 31 December 2020
Bombardier Announces Cash Tender Offer for Certain Outstanding Senior Notes
Atari: Availability of the Half-Year Financial Report as of September 30, 2020
Digihost Acquires 60 MW Power Plant Increasing Hashrate Capacity to 3 EH
Vow ASA: Private Placement successfully completed
Clean Power Shares Its Investee Company, PowerTap‘s, Update on the Development of the PowerTap ...
Titel
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18:15 Uhr
SERSTECH AB: Serstech announces a rights issue of 25MSEK
26.03.21
SERSTECH AB: Annual report in swedish now availiable on company website