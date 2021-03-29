 
Avaya Earns 2021 CRN Partner Program Guide 5-Star Rating For Enabling Partner Innovation and Customer Success Through Increased Cloud Adoption

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA), a global leader in solutions to enhance and simplify communications and collaboration, today announced that CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, has given Avaya a 5-Star rating in its 2021 Partner Program Guide. This annual guide identifies the strongest and most successful partner programs in the channel today, offered by the top technology suppliers for IT products and services. The 5-Star rating recognizes an elite subset of companies that offer solution providers the best partnering elements in their channel programs.

With over 4,100 partners globally, the Avaya Edge Partner Program is a comprehensive approach that simplifies, integrates and aligns with the evolving needs of channel partners to help drive growth and introduce additional business opportunities. The Avaya Edge Partner Program enhances the ability of partners to best serve their customers and grow by stimulating sales and combining a straightforward incentive structure and more tailored benefits with an improved partner enablement model.

“Over 144 million users in 190 countries around the world rely on Avaya OneCloud solutions to power their mission-critical business needs every day, and many of them are supported by our channel partners,” said Dennis Kozak, SVP, Global Channel Sales, Avaya. “Our global partners are carefully chosen for their innovation and ingenuity, and they add the perfect elements and expertise to ensure Avaya solutions are enabling their customers to transform their businesses one interaction at a time. And we endeavor to provide our partner network with the optimal programs and high-level of engagement to ensure their success.”

“Our strong partnership with Avaya is crucial for SKC as we continue to provide the best-in-class collaboration solutions for our customers,” said Jeff Holton, CTO at SKC Communications. “With the Avaya Edge Program, we gain access to the necessary programs for training and value which allows us to bring our customers the leading technology they need to achieve greater business outcomes.”

To determine the 2021 5-Star ratings, The Channel Company’s research team analyzed myriad partner programs and scored them based on several factors, including investments in program offerings, partner profitability, partner training, education and support, marketing programs and resources, sales support, and communication. Based on that assessment, the Avaya Edge Partner Program stands among the elite technology supplier programs in the IT channel, providing maximum value and support.

