Theratechnologies Announces Two Strategic Hires to Support its Commercial and Pipeline Assets

MONTREAL, March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Theratechnologies Inc. (Theratechnologies, or the Company (on a consolidated basis)) (TSX: TH) (NASDAQ: THTX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies, is pleased to announce the addition of two new senior resources to support the growth and development of its commercial and pipeline assets. Effective today, Theratechnologies is pleased to welcome Mr. John Leasure as Global Commercial Officer and Mr. Peter Kowal as Vice President, HIV-U.S. Commercial Operations.



“Both John and Peter bring important capabilities that are needed to bring Theratechnologies to our next stage of growth. I am very pleased that we were able to attract such talented and experienced individuals with expertise across HIV, endocrinology, and oncology. I look forward to their contributions toward the growth of our commercial assets and the development of our pipeline. On behalf of the entire team at Theratechnologies, I want to extend the warmest welcome to our new colleagues,” said Paul Lévesque, President and Chief Executive Officer, Theratechnologies.