DGAP-News Deutsche Wohnen SE: Deutsche Wohnen issues green corporate bonds for the first time in an amount of EUR 1 billion

DGAP-News: Deutsche Wohnen SE / Key word(s): Bond/Sustainability
Deutsche Wohnen SE: Deutsche Wohnen issues green corporate bonds for the first time in an amount of EUR 1 billion

29.03.2021 / 19:42
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Corporate News

Deutsche Wohnen issues green corporate bonds for the first time in an amount of EUR 1 billion

Berlin, 29 March 2021. For the first time, Deutsche Wohnen SE ("Deutsche Wohnen") has successfully issued two green corporate bonds on the capital markets in the total amount of EUR 1 billion. The bonds have an average term of 15 years and an average annual interest rate of 0.90 per cent. The order book was significantly oversubscribed, which shows the great confidence that the capital markets have in Deutsche Wohnen and its sustainability strategy.

As Philip Grosse, the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Deutsche Wohnen, explains, "The very successful issue of our first green bonds is clear proof of the attractiveness and sustainability of our business model. Despite the volatile interest rates and market conditions, we were able to successfully place the bonds with important institutional investors on very attractive terms. Thereby the market has given us the clear signal that we should continue to pursue our sustainability strategy steadfastly and to make a significant contribution to sustainable housing in Germany."

Green bonds make it possible to combine debt capital financing with Deutsche Wohnen's sustainability strategy. The net proceeds from the issue will be used to finance green projects. As a result, Deutsche Wohnen will, in future, be able to invest more both in the acquisition and construction of climate-friendly buildings and in the energy-efficient refurbishment of its existing buildings.

Disclaimer

