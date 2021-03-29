 
checkAd

P&G Aims to Improve Portrayal of “Black Life” on Screen, Expands Inclusion Efforts for Black Creators

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
29.03.2021, 20:01  |  87   |   |   

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) today announced the creation of an expansive content creation, talent development and partnership platform that enables and advocates for increased inclusion of Black creators across the advertising, film and television industries. Titled “Widen The Screen,” it will include new films and initiatives that feature more diverse storytellers, combat bias against all people fueled by misrepresentation, increase investment in Black-owned and operated media and employ more diverse creators in a way that improves their trajectory for long-term success.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210329005671/en/

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Procter & Gamble!
Short
Basispreis 159,77€
Hebel 5,80
Ask 1,97
Zum Produkt
Long
Basispreis 112,32€
Hebel 5,76
Ask 2,13
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

Let's widen the screen, so we can widen our view of the joy, beauty, and vastness of Black life.

Let's widen the screen, so we can widen our view of the joy, beauty, and vastness of Black life.

The anthem film “Widen The Screen” premiered during the 2021 NAACP Image Awards on Saturday, March 27 with a call to action to portray a more holistic view of Black life – one that is layered, beautiful and dynamic – not one that simply reinforces commonly told stereotypes. The film, created and produced by a team of largely Black creators in collaboration with Grey, and narrated by Academy Award-winning actor Mahershala Ali, ends with the line “Let’s widen the screen to widen our view” and challenges the expectations viewers have about the characters and stories often played by Black actors – fueled by a limited view of Black Life on screen.

The film and additional content at www.pg.com/widenthescreen helps people learn about how disparities in representation behind the camera lead to misrepresentation of people and communities that fuel bias in real life.

“While we’ve made equality a top priority within P&G and worked with other companies to do the same, we recognize that is just not enough. We have to address the systemic inequalities that exist in our industry, and that’s why ‘Widen The Screen’ is a critically important initiative, not just for P&G, but for the industry,” said Marc Pritchard, Chief Brand Officer, Procter & Gamble. “In stepping up and leveling the playing field for Black creators, we will enable change that will benefit all under-represented groups and result in higher quality, more relevant film, television and advertising content that deepens our appreciation of the richness of our society.”

Seite 1 von 3
Procter & Gamble Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

P&G Aims to Improve Portrayal of “Black Life” on Screen, Expands Inclusion Efforts for Black Creators The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) today announced the creation of an expansive content creation, talent development and partnership platform that enables and advocates for increased inclusion of Black creators across the advertising, film and …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tempest and Millendo Announce Proposed Merger Agreement
Moderna Announces Shipment of 100 Millionth Dose of its COVID-19 Vaccine to the U.S. Government
QIAGEN Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for NeuMoDx Multiplex Test Expanding COVID-19 ...
Accenture to Acquire Cygni to Help Clients Accelerate Cloud First Strategies With Software ...
Humanigen Reports Positive Phase 3 Topline Results Demonstrating That Lenzilumab Improves Survival ...
McAfee MVISION Cloud Native Application Protection Platform Now Generally Available
Arcosa, Inc. Announces Proposed Offering of $400 Million of Senior Notes
 Nomad Foods to Acquire Fortenova’s Frozen Food Business Group
Mogo Launches First Bitcoin Cashback Mortgage
Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. Issues 2020 Annual Report and Financial Statements, Announces Annual ...
Titel
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
La Française de l'Énergie:  Half-Year Results 2021
Ynvisible & SpotSee Announce Launch of New Temperature Indication Solution TempSafe Electrocard
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Cresco Labs Announces Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2020 Results with Record Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA1 ...
AeroFarms, the World Leader in Indoor Vertical Farming, to Become Publicly Traded Company through ...
Frequency Therapeutics Releases New Data from Two FX-322 Clinical Studies; Plans to Advance ...
 Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Signs Partnership with Dolphin Entertainment
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors to Securities Class Action Against PLUG POWER ...
Hate Mayo? Kraft Mayo Will Help You Conquer Your Fear With New ‘Overcoming Mayophobia’ Kit
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
Ontrak Pre-Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
Cryptocurrency Mining Company Argo Blockchain Achieves Record Revenue Growth in February
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
27.03.21
3 Warren-Buffett-Aktien gegen den Crash
27.03.21
Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 12/21
23.03.21
Crest and Oral-B Team Up with Miles Brown to Help Kids Conquer Cavities 2Gether
23.03.21
P&G to Webcast Discussion of Third Quarter 2020/21 Earnings Results on April 20
22.03.21
Herbal Essences Partners with The Nature Conservancy and TerraCycle to Help Sow the Seeds of Sustainability and ‘Renew the Forest’
18.03.21
Tide Reinvents Clean on Journey to Decarbonize Laundry with Efforts to Turn Consumers to Cold, Explore Carbon Capture and Reduce Virgin Plastic
18.03.21
Tide Reinvents Clean on Journey to Decarbonize Laundry with Efforts to Turn Consumers to Cold, Explore Carbon Capture and Reduce Virgin Plastic
17.03.21
Charmin Rolls Out First-Ever NFT(P)
10.03.21
Dividendenkönige! Das Mittel der Wahl im Crash?
08.03.21
ROUNDUP/Gesund wegen Corona-Regeln:  Verkauf von Erkältungsmitteln bricht ein

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
19.03.21
109
Procter & Gamble - zu langweilig für w:o?