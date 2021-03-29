 
Reminder Register for ScottsMiracle-Gro's Virtual Investor & Analyst Day on April 8

MARYSVILLE, Ohio, March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE: SMG), one of the world’s leading marketers of branded consumer lawn and garden as well as hydroponic and indoor growing products, will host a virtual Investor & Analyst Day on Thursday, April 8, 2021, beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET.

Attendees are encouraged to register soon to reserve a spot. The virtual meeting will feature presentations from the Company’s executive and leadership teams, who will provide insights into strategies and opportunities, particularly as they relate to its Hawthorne Gardening Company and its U.S. Consumer businesses. The Company anticipates approximately 2.5 hours of presented materials followed by live Q&A with management. Attendees can also submit written questions throughout the event to be addressed during the live Q&A.

Investors and institutional analysts interested in attending this virtual event should register at https://scottsmiraclegro.com/investorandanalystday. If you have any questions, please email investor@scotts.com.

About ScottsMiracle-Gro
With approximately $4.1 billion in sales, the Company is one of the world’s largest marketers of branded consumer products for lawn and garden care. The Company’s brands are among the most recognized in the industry. The Company’s Scotts, Miracle-Gro and Ortho brands are market leading in their categories. The Company’s wholly-owned subsidiary, The Hawthorne Gardening Company, is a leading provider of nutrients, lighting and other materials used in the indoor and hydroponic growing segment. For additional information, visit us at www.scottsmiraclegro.com

Contact:
Jim King
Executive Vice President
Investor Relations & Corporate Affairs
(937) 578-5622


