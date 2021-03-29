 
DGAP-News Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG: Independent expert also intends to reject price review 2 as unsubstantiated - no retroactive price reduction for 1&1 Drillisch's existing customer base as of July 20

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
29.03.2021, 20:17   

DGAP-News: Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG / Key word(s): Legal Matter/Contract
Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG: Independent expert also intends to reject price review 2 as unsubstantiated - no retroactive price reduction for 1&1 Drillisch's existing customer base as of July 20

29.03.2021 / 20:17
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Munich, 29 March 2021

Independent expert also intends to reject price review 2 as unsubstantiated - no retroactive price reduction for 1&1 Drillisch's existing customer base as of July 2018

Today, the independent expert has announced his intention to consider also the second price review initiated by 1&1 Drillisch and limited to existing customers as of 1 July 2018 as fully unsubstantiated. On this basis, the prices set in the MBA MVNO contract for the capacity-based access of 1&1 Drillisch to Telefónica Deutschland's mobile network would remain valid for these existing 1&1 Drillisch customers.

On 5 February 2021, the competent court of arbitration had already confirmed that the expert opinion of the same independent expert regarding price review 1 as of 5 September 2017 remains valid. As a result, the court dismissed the arbitration claim brought by 1&1 Drillisch against this expert opinion.

Should the independent expert confirm today's draft decision regarding price review 2, all price reviews completed to date would not have resulted in any price adjustment as 1&1 Drillisch had already withdrawn price reviews 3 and 4.

Telefónica Deutschland also continues to consider price review 5 and 6 initiated by 1&1 Drillisch to be unjustified in terms of content.

Telefónica Deutschland confirms its full-year 2021 financial outlook as well as mid-term guidance.

More Information:
Telefónica Deutschland
Investor Relations
Georg-Brauchle-Ring 50
D-80992 München
t +49 (0)89 2442-1010
f +49 (0)89 2442-2000
e ir-deutschland@telefonica.com


29.03.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG
Georg-Brauchle-Ring 50
80992 München
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89 24 42 0
Internet: www.telefonica.de
ISIN: DE000A1J5RX9
WKN: A1J5RX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1179454

MDAX TecDAX
 
End of News DGAP News Service

1179454  29.03.2021 

Disclaimer

