G2 Goldfields Shareholders Approve Spin-out of Sandy Lake Project

TORONTO, March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- G2 Goldfields Inc. (“G2” or the “Company”) (TSXV:GTWO; OTCQX:GUYGF) is pleased to announce that its shareholders (the “G2 Shareholders”) have approved the previously announced proposed spin-out of the Company’s Sandy Lake property (the “Sandy Lake Project”) into a wholly-owned subsidiary of G2, S2 Minerals Inc. (“S2”), at the special meeting of G2 Shareholders held on March 29, 2021. At the special meeting, a special resolution approving the transaction was approved by 99.997% of the votes cast at the meeting in person or by proxy by G2 Shareholders. In addition, G2 Shareholders (in person or by proxy) voted 99.997% in favour of the stated capital reduction, 99.878% in favour to approve the stock option plan of G2 and 99.966% in favour to approve the restricted share unit plan of G2.

The proposed spin-out transaction, which will be effected by a Plan of Arrangement under the Canada Business Corporations Act (the “Arrangement”), is expected to become effective on or about April 9, 2021, following receipt of final court and regulatory approvals. The Court hearing for the final order to approve the Arrangement is scheduled to take place on March 31, 2021.

Pursuant to the Arrangement, G2 will spin-out all of the common shares of S2 (the “S2 Shares”) it receives under the Arrangement to G2 Shareholders on a pro rata basis, such that G2 Shareholders will receive one S2 Share for every ten common shares of G2 (the “G2 Shares”) held as of the Effective Date (as defined below), subject to the “due bills” trading procedure of the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”). G2 expects to issue a news release on March 31, 2021 to confirm the dates when the G2 Shares will trade on a “due bills” basis and the due bills payment date. S2 will also issue rights (“S2 Rights”) to the holders (the “S2 Shareholders”) of the S2 Shares to raise gross proceeds of approximately C$1.2 million (the “Rights Offering”). There will be no change in shareholders’ holdings in G2 as a result of the Arrangement. In addition, holders of warrants of G2 as of the Effective Date will have their warrants adjusted in accordance with their terms as a result of the Arrangement.

