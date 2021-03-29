 
checkAd

MetLife Investment Management to Provide USD 161 Million / GBP 117.5 Million in Financing for English Football League

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
29.03.2021, 20:33  |  73   |   |   

MetLife Investment Management (MIM), the institutional asset management business of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET), today announced it will provide USD 161 million / GBP 117.5 million in financing to the English Football League (EFL) to strengthen the league’s financial support of its Championship Clubs.

The financing agreement will allow the EFL to provide Championship Clubs with immediate additional funding following a difficult 12 months where many clubs’ finances were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Championship Clubs have now played the equivalent of a full season without spectators in attendance due to pandemic preventative measures, impacting gate receipts and other matchday revenue streams.

Rick Parry, chair of the English Football League, noted: “This past week has marked an unwelcome anniversary for football with supporters now being unable to attend matches for a 12-month period, resulting in multiple negative consequences. This is therefore a much welcome, timely package of support for Championship Clubs, whose operations have continued to incur significant costs without generating anywhere near normal levels of revenue.”

“I’d like to thank MetLife Investment Management for the positive, proactive approach they adopted throughout our negotiations and for meeting our requirements in what are a unique set of circumstances. The support will be pivotal to Clubs being able to re-evaluate their financial position and help them start to plot their way out of the pandemic and plan with greater certainty for 2021/22 when we are hoping for the return of fans in large numbers.”

“We know that a healthy and vibrant football environment with strong and resilient clubs is important for the U.K.,” said Steven J. Goulart, president of MetLife Investment Management and chief investment officer, MetLife, Inc. “We’re pleased to work with the EFL so that they can support their Championship Clubs with additional funding in a time of need, further building a strong and sustainable football landscape and ultimately supporting the communities of which they are a part.”

MIM’s Private Capital group has been an active participant in the global sports sector over the last 15 years, with the firm investing across a range of transactions, including stadium construction and team financing in countries across Europe. The group comprises private placements, infrastructure and structured credit investment management, and is active across a wide range of industry sectors, including general industrial, healthcare, professional services, retail, utilities, electric transmission, renewable power and social housing, among others. As of December 31, 2020, MIM had $130.9 billion in private capital assets under management1 and $659.6 billion in total assets under management.2

Seite 1 von 2
Metlife Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

MetLife Investment Management to Provide USD 161 Million / GBP 117.5 Million in Financing for English Football League MetLife Investment Management (MIM), the institutional asset management business of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET), today announced it will provide USD 161 million / GBP 117.5 million in financing to the English Football League (EFL) to strengthen the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tempest and Millendo Announce Proposed Merger Agreement
Moderna Announces Shipment of 100 Millionth Dose of its COVID-19 Vaccine to the U.S. Government
QIAGEN Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for NeuMoDx Multiplex Test Expanding COVID-19 ...
Accenture to Acquire Cygni to Help Clients Accelerate Cloud First Strategies With Software ...
Humanigen Reports Positive Phase 3 Topline Results Demonstrating That Lenzilumab Improves Survival ...
P&G Aims to Improve Portrayal of “Black Life” on Screen, Expands Inclusion Efforts for Black ...
McAfee MVISION Cloud Native Application Protection Platform Now Generally Available
Arcosa, Inc. Announces Proposed Offering of $400 Million of Senior Notes
 Nomad Foods to Acquire Fortenova’s Frozen Food Business Group
Mogo Launches First Bitcoin Cashback Mortgage
Titel
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
La Française de l'Énergie:  Half-Year Results 2021
Ynvisible & SpotSee Announce Launch of New Temperature Indication Solution TempSafe Electrocard
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Cresco Labs Announces Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2020 Results with Record Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA1 ...
AeroFarms, the World Leader in Indoor Vertical Farming, to Become Publicly Traded Company through ...
Frequency Therapeutics Releases New Data from Two FX-322 Clinical Studies; Plans to Advance ...
 Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Signs Partnership with Dolphin Entertainment
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors to Securities Class Action Against PLUG POWER ...
Hate Mayo? Kraft Mayo Will Help You Conquer Your Fear With New ‘Overcoming Mayophobia’ Kit
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
Ontrak Pre-Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
Cryptocurrency Mining Company Argo Blockchain Achieves Record Revenue Growth in February
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
25.03.21
MetLife Investment Management Reaches Record $22.4 Billion in Total Agricultural Mortgage Loan Assets Under Management
23.03.21
MetLife Investment Management Completed $10.7 Billion in Commercial Real Estate Debt and Equity Investments in 2020
23.03.21
MetLife Names Robin Gordon as Chief Data and Analytics Officer
15.03.21
MetLife Elevates Global Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer Role Through New Reporting Line to CEO
11.03.21
MetLife Investment Management Originates $15.7 Billion in Private Placement Debt and Private Structured Credit In 2020
05.03.21
MetLife Confirms First Quarter 2021 Series A Preferred Stock Dividend
01.03.21
Sara Queen to Join MetLife Investment Management as Head of Real Estate Equity Group