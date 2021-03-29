 
DGAP-News 1&1 Drillisch Aktiengesellschaft: Draft expert opinion in a price adjustment procedure rejects price reduction

Maintal, 29 March 2021. Today, Drillisch Online GmbH, a subsidiary of 1&1 Drillisch AG, has received the draft of the expert determination in the second price adjustment procedure, which 1&1 Drillisch initiated with effect as of 1 July 2018 (Price Review 2). The proceedings in Price Review 2 are being conducted by the same expert who in 2019 rejected 1&1 Drillisch's application in Price Review 1. In the draft expert opinion, the expert denies a claim for the advance service prices under the MBA MVNO agreement with Telefónica to be reduced with effect from July 2018 as well. 1&1 Drillisch considers this result to be wrong and will comment on the draft accordingly. The final expert determination in Price Review 2 is expected to be issued in mid-2021.

Maintal, 29 March 2021

1&1 Drillisch
The Management Board

About 1&1 Drillisch AG
1&1 Drillisch AG is a listed telecommunications provider based in Maintal. The company is part of the United Internet AG group. 1&1 Drillisch offers its customers a comprehensive portfolio of wireless services and broadband access. It also offers attractive bundled products comprising mobile and fixed-network services, as well as value-added applications such as home networking, online storage, video-on-demand, smart home solutions and IPTV. Via its two wholly owned subsidiaries 1&1 Telecommunication SE and Drillisch Online GmbH, 1&1 Drillisch uses a strong marketing approach to tap the market comprehensively and in a target-group-specific manner: While 1&1 addresses value and premium segments, the Group's discount brands under the umbrella of Drillisch Online GmbH, such as smartmobil.de, yourfone, winSIM, DeutschlandSIM and simplytel, appeal to a price-conscious target group

Disclaimer: This report contains statements regarding the future which are based on the current assumptions and projections of the 1&1 Drillisch AG management. Various risks, uncertainties and other factors, both known and unknown, can cause actual developments, especially in the results, financial position, and the business of our Company, to deviate substantially from the projections about the future as they are shown here. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update such future-oriented statements and to adapt them to future events or developments.

Contact
Oliver Keil
Head of Investor Relations
Mail: ir@1und1-drillisch.de


Language: English
Company: 1&1 Drillisch Aktiengesellschaft
Wilhelm-Röntgen-Straße 1-5
63477 Maintal
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 6181 - 412 218
Fax: +49 (0) 6181 - 412 183
E-mail: ir@1und1-drillisch.de
Internet: www.1und1-drillisch.de
ISIN: DE0005545503
WKN: 554550
Indices: SDAX
TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
